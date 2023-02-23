Live: Follow the first day of Bahrain F1 pre-season test
Formula 1 pre-season testing starts in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season with the opening day of the single test.
Testing starts on Thursday 23 February at 07:00 GMT (10:00 local time) and runs until Saturday. All three days follow the same schedule, with running taking place from 10:00 until 14:15, and from 15:15 until 19:30 (all local time), pausing for a lunch break.
All 10 teams are set to be in action for the Bahrain pre-season test, which is the only pre-season test ahead of the 2023 season.
More: F1 Bahrain test driver line-up
The Bahrain pre-season test will take place on 23-25 February ahead of the 2023 F1 season opener at the same venue, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on 3-5 March.
By: Haydn Cobb, Megan White, James Newbold, Stefan Mackley, Stephen Lickorish
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Trending
Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more
Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more
Mostert still adjusting to 'numb' Gen3 Supercar
Mostert still adjusting to 'numb' Gen3 Supercar Mostert still adjusting to 'numb' Gen3 Supercar
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended
NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended
Mercedes still feels in F1 catch-up mode, despite "calmer" W14
Mercedes still feels in F1 catch-up mode, despite "calmer" W14 Mercedes still feels in F1 catch-up mode, despite "calmer" W14
Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing
Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing
NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan
Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test – follow the Day 2 action
Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test – follow the Day 2 action Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test – follow the Day 2 action
F1 2023 BEGINS! Pre Season Testing Day 1 Analysis
F1 2023 BEGINS! Pre Season Testing Day 1 Analysis
AlphaTauri AT04 F1 Car Hits The Track For 2023!
AlphaTauri AT04 F1 Car Hits The Track For 2023!
Onboard: First Laps with Lewis and the F1 W14
Onboard: First Laps with Lewis and the F1 W14
F1's 2023 Rules - 7 Tech Changes You Need To Know
F1's 2023 Rules - 7 Tech Changes You Need To Know
F1® 22 | Jump-Start the New Season with Alfa Romeo F1 Team
F1® 22 | Jump-Start the New Season with Alfa Romeo F1 Team