F1 live: Follow the Australian GP as it happens
Follow all the action from the Australian Grand Prix as it happens with our minute-by-minute coverage.
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold, Stefan Mackley
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores
WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores
Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag
Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag
Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation
Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation
Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result
Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result
Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards after restart crash
Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards after restart crash Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards after restart crash
Starting Grid for the Australian Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Australian Grand Prix
Piastri opens up on F1 home race debut in Australia
Piastri opens up on F1 home race debut in Australia
F1's Australian GP 2023 - Everything You Need To Know
F1's Australian GP 2023 - Everything You Need To Know
George Reacts to his F1 Intro Pose Memes!
George Reacts to his F1 Intro Pose Memes!
Red Bull's DRS Advantage Explained
Red Bull's DRS Advantage Explained