F1 live: Follow the Australian GP as it happens

Follow all the action from the Australian Grand Prix as it happens with our minute-by-minute coverage.

F1 live: Follow the Australian GP as it happens

By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold, Stefan Mackley

Summary

  • Verstappen wins F1 Australian GP after race red-flagged on three occasions
  • Hamilton and Alonso complete podium after race ends in bizarre circumstances following one lap behind the safety car
  • Sainz given five-second penalty for final start crash, demoted from fourth to 12th
  • Race previously stopped after multiple collisions during two-lap dash to the flag
  • Magnussen hit the wall on exit of Turn 2 to halt the race for a second time, which prompted an initial two-lap restart
  • VSC deployed on lap 18 after early leader Russell retires with power unit failure
  • Race red-flagged briefly after Albon crashed at Turn 6, leaving gravel across the track
  • Safety car deployed on opening lap after Leclerc retires at Turn 3 following contact with Stroll
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Hamilton, Mercedes
  3. Alonso, Aston Martin
  4. Stroll, Aston Martin
  5. Perez, Red Bull
  6. Norris, McLaren
  7. Hulkenberg, Haas
  8. Piastri, McLaren
  9. Zhou, Alfa Romeo
  10. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Status: Stopped
So we'll be back on 28-30 April for the Azerbaijan GP action. Have a lovely rest of your Sunday - go well!
With that, we'll wrap up this marathon live text coverage of the Australian GP. The next F1 race isn't for four weeks due to the Chinese GP cancellation, but we'll need that time to digest today's events.
Need to get your head around that race? Here's the full report to help: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-australian-gp-verstappen-beats-hamilton-before-farcical-restart-concludes-race/10452052/
So, what did we make of that? Complete carnage at the start and at the end but the results, on paper, still tell a familiar tale.
For the 37th time the Dutch national anthem plays for Verstappen. He's now four victories behind Senna on the all-time F1 wins list.
The top three have made it to the green room before the podium and are watching the race highlights together. Plenty of chat until the Verstappen vs Hamilton Turn 3 overtake is on, then it goes quiet.
Verstappen on the crazy race: "With these red flags, the first one you can do it but the second one I don't understand. It was a bit of a mess. But we won which is the most important thing."
"We had a rollercoaster of emotions today, lots of things going on at the beginning and the end, it was difficult for us to understand, but in the end it was a good race for us," Alonso says in parc ferme.
Final result: 1. Verstappen 2. Hamilton 3. Alonso 4. Stroll 5. Perez 6. Norris 7. Hulkenberg 8. Piastri 9. Zhou 10. Tsunoda 11. Bottas 12. Sainz. DNF: Gasly, Ocon, de Vries, Sargeant, Magnussen, Russell, Albon, Leclerc.
Perez is credited with fifth after starting from the back. He also gets the fastest lap bonus point.
Now there's a red flag after the chequered flag as Hulkenberg has stopped at Turn 2! Of course, it would be fitting.
Honestly, have you ever seen a more confusing finish to a race?
Verstappen wins the Australian GP! From Hamilton, Alonso and Sainz, but the Ferrari is pushed back to 12th with his penalty.
At the crux of the issue for Ferrari is that Sainz will be punished for a restart indiscretion that made no difference to Alonso's finishing position. Stroll will also face no consequence for plunging off-track at Turn 3.
The safety car will enter the pits and Verstappen will take the chequered flag, so at least it won't ruin the finish photos. That's nice.
The cars are out on track behind the safety car, so off we go again.
It'll also be a rolling start procedure, which is even more confusing given the race ends the moment they cross the line.
So Sainz's penalty will be added to his race time, but nobody can overtake behind the safety car, so they will all be pushing behind him to finish within five seconds of the Ferrari to gain a place.
Sainz is giving a lot of hand gestures from his Ferrari cockpit having been told of his penalty. “No, this is unacceptable! They need to wait until the end of the race to discuss with me,” he says over team radio.
The FIA has also announced it is investigating the inter-Alpine clash at Turn 2.
