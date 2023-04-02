F1 live: Follow the Australian GP as it happens

Summary

Verstappen wins F1 Australian GP after race red-flagged on three occasions

Hamilton and Alonso complete podium after race ends in bizarre circumstances following one lap behind the safety car

Sainz given five-second penalty for final start crash, demoted from fourth to 12th

Race previously stopped after multiple collisions during two-lap dash to the flag

Magnussen hit the wall on exit of Turn 2 to halt the race for a second time, which prompted an initial two-lap restart

VSC deployed on lap 18 after early leader Russell retires with power unit failure

Race red-flagged briefly after Albon crashed at Turn 6, leaving gravel across the track

Safety car deployed on opening lap after Leclerc retires at Turn 3 following contact with Stroll