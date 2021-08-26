Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Extreme E announces revised race weekend format
Extreme E News

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022

By:

Andretti United has agreed contract extensions with its Extreme E driver pairing of Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen for 2022 after just two rounds of the inaugural championship season.

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022

Munnings, a European Rally Championship regular, drew widespread plaudits for her Saudi Arabia qualifying run delivered with a rear tyre blowout.

The duo recovered to score second place overall in the maiden event behind the victorious Rosberg X Racing crew of Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor.

However, the Andretti United attack was blunted in the following Senegal event after a heavy impact for Hansen caused a mechanical failure and car shutdown before a systems reset.

The team classified last of the nine teams in Africa and now sits fourth in the overall standings ahead of a third round in Greenland this weekend.

Roger Griffiths, team principal of the Andretti Autosport and United Autosports co-venture, said: “Catie and Timmy have been a fantastic duo this season, they are both very hard working, hungry to learn as much as they can from each other and great team players.

“They have been exceptional ambassadors for Andretti United Extreme E - both on and off the track - and we look forward to working with them both for the remainder of this season and in 2022 too.”

To work around COVID-enforced travel restrictions, Munnings lived with the famed rallycross Hansen family in Sweden ahead of the season starting.

Catie Munnings, Andretti United Extreme E

Catie Munnings, Andretti United Extreme E

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Munnings said: “I’ve loved everything about our Extreme E journey with Andretti United Extreme E so far and I couldn’t ask for a better team-mate than Timmy.

“I’m also delighted to continue racing with Andretti Autosport and United Autosports, two huge names in motorsport, and a team of people I can learn so much from.

“Even if the event in Senegal didn’t go to plan for us, I know that we helped make an impact in other ways including planting mangroves plus meeting and working with the local communities.

Read Also:

The only other driver officially locked in for 2022 is Tanner Foust, the three-time American rallycross champion having been signed to lead the new McLaren Racing entry.

Richard Dean, who shares ownership of United Autosports with McLaren Racing boss Brown, added: “I’m delighted Catie and Timmy are rejoining the team for 2022.

“They have formed an incredible partnership this year and it feels like they have known each other for a long time.

“They have both fit into Andretti United Extreme E brilliantly and we couldn’t think of a better pairing to work with.”

Andretti Autosport owner Michael Andretti said: “Both have shown to be not only competitive, but also great ambassadors for Andretti United, the sport and its climate change message.

“The continuity of two returning drivers will allow us to maximise on what we’ve learned this sea-son and continue to build upon our experiences and successes thus far.”

shares
comments

Related video

Extreme E announces revised race weekend format

Previous article

Extreme E announces revised race weekend format
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 F1 season

42 min
2
Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

15 h
3
Le Mans

Veloqx team plots Le Mans comeback with 'Fangio' Hypercar

44 min
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues development

13 min
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges

8 h
Latest news
Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022
Extreme E

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022

4m
Extreme E announces revised race weekend format
Video Inside
Extreme E

Extreme E announces revised race weekend format

Aug 20, 2021
Extreme E to host rookie invitational test in Sardinia
Video Inside
Extreme E

Extreme E to host rookie invitational test in Sardinia

Aug 19, 2021
Chadwick to miss Arctic Extreme E as Gilmour gets Veloce drive
Video Inside
Extreme E

Chadwick to miss Arctic Extreme E as Gilmour gets Veloce drive

Aug 16, 2021
McLaren signs US rally champion Foust for 2022 Extreme E assault
Video Inside
Extreme E

McLaren signs US rally champion Foust for 2022 Extreme E assault

Aug 11, 2021
Latest videos
Extreme E announces revised race weekend format 00:54
Extreme E
Aug 20, 2021

Extreme E announces revised race weekend format

Extreme E to host rookie invitational test in Sardinia 00:50
Extreme E
Aug 19, 2021

Extreme E to host rookie invitational test in Sardinia

Extreme E: Chadwick to miss arctic race for W Series 00:41
Extreme E
Aug 16, 2021

Extreme E: Chadwick to miss arctic race for W Series

Extreme E: McLaren signs Rallycross champion Foust for 2022 line up 06:18
Extreme E
Aug 11, 2021

Extreme E: McLaren signs Rallycross champion Foust for 2022 line up

Extreme E adds Sardinia round to replace Argentina 00:47
Extreme E
Jul 30, 2021

Extreme E adds Sardinia round to replace Argentina

More from
Matt Kew
Rowland 'a different person' after three FE seasons with Buemi
Formula E

Rowland 'a different person' after three FE seasons with Buemi

Extreme E announces revised race weekend format Arctic X-Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E

Extreme E announces revised race weekend format

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Berlin E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Trending Today

Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 F1 season

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

Veloqx team plots Le Mans comeback with 'Fangio' Hypercar
Le Mans Le Mans

Veloqx team plots Le Mans comeback with 'Fangio' Hypercar

Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues development

NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges

WRC could expand to 12 hybrid Rally1 entries in 2022
WRC WRC

WRC could expand to 12 hybrid Rally1 entries in 2022

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision

F1 announces new overtaking award
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces new overtaking award

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020
Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance Prime

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

OPINION: Formula E has invested in Extreme E to create a formal allegiance between the two most influential electric motorsport series. Allaying fears of financial uncertainty, together they will shape the future of battery-powered motorsport competition…

Formula E
Nov 4, 2020

Latest news

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022
Extreme E Extreme E

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022

Extreme E announces revised race weekend format
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E announces revised race weekend format

Extreme E to host rookie invitational test in Sardinia
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E to host rookie invitational test in Sardinia

Chadwick to miss Arctic Extreme E as Gilmour gets Veloce drive
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Chadwick to miss Arctic Extreme E as Gilmour gets Veloce drive

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.