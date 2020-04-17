Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

Andretti to enter inaugural season of Extreme E series

shares
comments
Andretti to enter inaugural season of Extreme E series
By:
Apr 17, 2020, 6:04 AM

Andretti Autosport will enter the inaugural season of the Extreme E off-road electric racing SUV championship due to start in January 2021.

The American concern is the sixth team to join the series, along with Mercedes affiliate HWA, Venturi, ABT Sportsline, Veloce and QEV Technologies.

Its move into XE will fit alongside existing campaigns in Formula E – where it competes in partnership with BMW – and IndyCar most notably.

Michael Andretti, the chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport, said: “We remain dedicated to expanding and diversifying our team effort, in both traditional motorsport and with new, revolutionary racing concepts.

“I think that Extreme E is an exciting opportunity for the team as we continue to grow globally.

The former McLaren Formula 1 driver, who was team-mates with Ayrton Senna for the first half of 1993, added: “The current COVID-19 crisis is bringing attention to a changing world, and our traditional mindsets have to adapt with that.

“We feel that announcing now can help bring hope for the future of motorsport and a new focus to the sustainability message.

“I believe the entire motorsport industry is going to emerge from this time stronger than ever, and I look forward to seeing our team join Extreme E to do our part in leaving an impactful legacy in each race location.”

The first season of XE consists of five events on 6.2-mile (10km) circuits in Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Greenland and Brazil and all teams will run the ODYSSEY 21 XE car, for which they can adapt the powertrain and body shape.

Roger Griffiths, Andretti Autosport team principal, said: “The proposed format of Extreme E is unique, not only from the competition perspective but also from what it means to the planet, the impact on it and our contribution to improving it.

“Motorsport has always spoken of racing in harsh environments and now with Extreme E we really will be putting this to the test and showcasing the abilities of an all-electric racing platform.

“It is an exciting opportunity to combine our knowledge and experience of electric racing with that of short circuit off-road competition.

“We have proven to be successful in both arenas in the past so hopefully we carry this over into the new venture!”

Series founder and CEO Alejandro Agag added: “Andretti Autosport has been fine-tuning its expertise in electric racing as a founding Formula E outfit, and off-road as multiple rallycross title-winners.

“These experiences will be invaluable in making the jump into Extreme E.

“That said, the series is a unique prospect all of its own.

“The sporting challenge will be intense and the scope for innovation is far-reaching, and I for one am eager to see how the Andretti Autosport team adapts to its new test.”

Teams are planned to take delivery of their ODYSSEY machines in October.

Related video

Next article
De la Rosa in talks to lead new Spanish Extreme E team

Previous article

De la Rosa in talks to lead new Spanish Extreme E team
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace addresses Kyle Larson's use of racial slur

2
Formula 1

“Constructive” debate on lower F1 cost cap, but no decision yet

3
General

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?

3h
4
WRC

Motorsport Heroes: Michele Mouton's sad end to her WRC career

5
Formula 1

F1 can't waste coronavirus tests to speed up return - Seidl

Latest news

Andretti to enter inaugural season of Extreme E series
XES

Andretti to enter inaugural season of Extreme E series

De la Rosa in talks to lead new Spanish Extreme E team
XES

De la Rosa in talks to lead new Spanish Extreme E team

How the new electric series with planet-changing aims will work
XES

How the new electric series with planet-changing aims will work

Ken Block to drive XE prototype on final Dakar stage
DAKR

Ken Block to drive XE prototype on final Dakar stage

Extreme E unveils schedule for inaugural season
XES

Extreme E unveils schedule for inaugural season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.