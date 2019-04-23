Monger to contest Euroformula Open in 2019

Monger, who joined Channel 4's Formula 1 coverage earlier this year, competed in Euroformula's Winter Series with Carlin and took a best finish of eighth in the second race after clutch problems in the opener.

The British driver has also undertaken testing ahead of his first season in the category, having previously targeted a seat in the new FIA Formula 3 series.

EF Open's nine-round season includes eight Formula 1 venues and the Pau Grand Prix, inherited from the defunct European F3 series.

"This year is my first street circuit, competing at Pau and I’m really looking forward to it," said Monger.

"It will be challenging, luckily I know a few drivers who have driven there themselves and have given me a few tips so hopefully it won’t take long to get used to it.

"It’s a new car [in EF Open], got a bit more grip, bit more power. It’s a step up in level from the Taatus [used in BRDC British F3] but I’m slowly adapting and getting better."

The signing of Monger completes Carlin's line-up alongside British F3 runner-up Nicolai Kjaergaard, Christian Hahn and Teppei Natori.

Monger added that he is targeting the championship in 2019.

"The goal is always to go into a championship and try to win it, so that's what I'm looking to do," Monger said.

"I know there are guys that I'm teammates with and that are still competing this year that have done this championship for a few years.

"But I'd like to think that once I get on top of the car I'll hopefully be able to take the top step."

EF Open's 2019 field will also include British F3 champion Linus Lundqvist, as well as Red Bull juniors Jack Doohan, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.

Lawson and Tsunoda will drive for Motopark, which switched to the series following the collapse of Formula European Masters.