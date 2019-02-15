Sign in
Formula 1

Monger joins Channel 4's F1 coverage line-up

Monger joins Channel 4's F1 coverage line-up
Billy Monger will join Channel 4's presenting team for its Formula 1 coverage in 2019.

The young Briton, who lost his legs in a Formula 4 crash at Donington Park in 2017, will work alongside fellow drivers David Coulthard and Mark Webber for the highlights coverage.

Speaking about his new role, Monger said: "I'm delighted to join the Channel 4 F1 team this season working around my own racing calendar.

"I've been watching the F1 coverage on TV since I was little and whilst my goal remains to be racing in one of the cars out on track one day, I am really excited to get broadcasting from the paddock this year."

Channel 4 has agreed a deal with Sky to show highlights of all races this year, as well as broadcast live the British Grand Prix.

The channel's coverage will continue to be presented by Steve Jones, with Coulthard joining Ben Edwards in the commentary box. Former team boss Eddie Jordan and Lee McKenzie will continue to be involved at several races this year.

Monger, who last year won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award for outstanding achievement, is set to confirm his 2019 racing plans soon.

