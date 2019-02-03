Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Bathurst 12 Hour / Breaking news

Campbell avoids penalty, keeps Bathurst win

shares
comments
Campbell avoids penalty, keeps Bathurst win
By:
1h ago

The #912 EBM Porsche is officially the winner of the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour, with a post-race investigation clearing Matt Campbell of any infringement while passing Chaz Mostert.

The two Aussies clashed at The Chase with half an hour to go, Campbell giving Mostert's Schnitzer BMW a nudge on the way into the left-hand part of the corner having slipstreamed it through the fast right hander.

The move put Campbell into third, and was crucial in giving him a shot of running down leader Jake Dennis to win the race.

While stewards confirmed a post-race investigation would take place, it's since been determined that the move was legal, and Campbell's win alongside Dirk Werner and Dennis Olsen stands.

Speaking after the race Campbell told Motorsport.com he had no concerns over the legality of the move, and that he felt Mostert was moving under brakes.

"When I saw the opportunity I had to take it," he said.

"If I was behind him any longer I think it would have hurt our tyre, and the engine was getting quite hot. It was then and there.

"We got it down there, he was moving a bit under brakes and there was a bit of contact. But at the end of the day we got the move done and we trucked on up the road.

"I tried two other moves and he moved under brakes, and also on that move he moved over on the brakes as well. [There was] a little bit of contact, but I was far enough down the inside and he turned in on me."

Campbell added that the win is a career highlight. particularly after a second in 2017 and a fourth in 2018.

"It means a lot," he said.

"I've done this race six times and been so close the last two years with Porsche. To finally get the victory, the last time with [the 911 GT3 R], it's just phenomenal.

"It's such a highlight of my career."

Next article
Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell seals thrilling victory for Porsche

Previous article

Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell seals thrilling victory for Porsche
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Event Bathurst 12 Hour
Drivers Chaz Mostert , Matt Campbell
Teams BMW Team Schnitzer Shop Now , Earl Bamber Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell seals thrilling victory for Porsche Bathurst 12 Hour
Endurance / Race report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell seals thrilling victory for Porsche

3h ago
Hulkenberg sees Ricciardo match-up as chance to prove himself Article
Formula 1

Hulkenberg sees Ricciardo match-up as chance to prove himself

Lorenzo disputes Crutchlow's Honda/Ducati assessment Article
MotoGP

Lorenzo disputes Crutchlow's Honda/Ducati assessment

Latest videos
Bathurst 12 Hour: A Mountain to Climb 01:57
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: A Mountain to Climb

Feb 2, 2019
Brabham BT62 Bathurst lap record 01:43
Endurance

Brabham BT62 Bathurst lap record

Feb 2, 2019

Shop Our Store
BMW Team Schnitzer

BMW Team Schnitzer

Shop Now

News in depth
Campbell avoids penalty, keeps Bathurst win
Endurance

Campbell avoids penalty, keeps Bathurst win

Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell seals thrilling victory for Porsche
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell seals thrilling victory for Porsche

Bathurst 12 Hour: #18 Nissan flies, Porsches lead
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: #18 Nissan flies, Porsches lead

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.