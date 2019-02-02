Brabham smashes Bathurst lap record

Staging a series of demonstrations across the Bathurst 12 Hour weekend, the David Brabham-led crew set its sights on the closed-car record ahead of this morning's run.

The target was a 1m59s set by Christopher Mies in an unrestricted Audi GT3 car at Challenge Bathurst last year, Youlden comfortably eclipsing that with a 1m58.68s.

While thrilled to break the record, Youlden wasn't left totally satisfied. He says it could easily have been a 1m57s if he'd got it exactly right.

"Thank you Brabham for giving me the opportunity. It's probably a once in a lifetime thing to be able to break the lap record, in a Brabham, around Bathurst," he told Motorsport.com.

"I'm pumped about that. But I wouldn't be a race driver if I wasn't a little disappointed as well; we had a few issues in that lap. There's a lot more in it. It's a bit of a shameI couldn't show its full potential.

"It would have done a 57s comfortably, maybe even a high 56s. There's still a lot more in me being able to risk it; it's a two million dollar car, so I'm not going to go too nuts. I'm pushing it, yeah, but I've got a bit of margin as well."

Brabham, meanwhile, admitted it was an emotional experience to see the car break the record.

"I'n hugely proud of the car and the team behind it," he said.

"To come here and see a Brabham back on track, where it belongs, and to be here at the iconic track in Australia.... to come and see the car break a record like that, with so little time in terms of testing... that's pretty cool.

"It puts a lump in your throat. There's no doubt about it.

"I keep going back to my dad's era, and what he achieved. We're now creating the new chapter for Brabham. This is the start of the journey. We're just looking forward to what's next."

Brabham is hoping to race the car as soon as this year, ahead of a World Endurance Championship campaign in 2021/22.