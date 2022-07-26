Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / The Bend News

Slade, MSR drivers for next Gen3 test

Tim Slade and Matt Stone Racing drivers Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood will take part in Gen3 prototype testing at The Bend early next week.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Slade, MSR drivers for next Gen3 test
Listen to this article

The two Gen3 prototypes will continue their testing programme at the South Australian circuit as part of this weekend's The Bend SuperSprint.

There will be a dedicated hour-long session for the Gen3 cars as part of Friday's programme before a full day of testing on the Monday.

For Friday's running it will be Zane Goddard in the Mustang and Luke Youlden in the Camaro.

On the Monday, Blanchard Racing Team ace Slade will join Goddard in the Mustang while MSR pair Hazelwood and Le Brocq will take over the Camaro.

The focus for the running at The Bend will be the oil system, with any potential surging issues to be put to the test by the circuit's long, flowing corners.

Supercars hopes it can sign off on the oil system following The Bend testing.

“You’ve got long right-handers in sequence there, which is the highest load on the oil system of the year," Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess told the Supercars website.

“The demand is very high. We picked early in the piece that that track would help sign off the oil tank.”

It's understood, however, that the prototypes are yet to be fitted with the revised front end that has been in the works for some weeks.

The front end, including the suspension, has been reworked from the original design to make working on and adjusting the cars easier for crews.

The engine bay has also been widened to better suit the Ford engine in particular.

Other new parts, such as the repositioned air spike and all-in-one fuel filler, which its single hose for refuelling and breathing, were put their paces at Queensland Raceway last week.

That also included the evaluation of new lighter-duty wheel nuts, which can be tightened using electric rattle guns when in the garage.

The use of pneumatic guns will continue for in-race stops for the foreseeable future.

The Gen3 cars will debut at the opening round of the 2023 Supercars season.

