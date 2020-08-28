Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
03 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Practice in
15 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Practice 1 in
18 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro

shares
comments
Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro
By:

The famous Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden Monaro that won the 2002 Bathurst 24 Hour will return to Mount Panorama later this year.

GRM built two Monaro back in the early 2000s to compete in the Nations Cup series, as well as tackle the short-lived 24-hour race at Bathurst.

The Holdens proved unstoppable at Mount Panorama, winning both the 2002 race with Garth Tander, Steve Richards, Nathan Pretty and Cam McConville, and the 2003 race with Peter Brock, Greg Murphy, Jason Bright and Todd Kelly.

GRM retained ownership of the 2002 winner, that car set to be reunited with the circuit as part of the Holden Bathurst Revival during this November's Bathurst International.

The team has also used the coronavirus break to build what is technically a brand new Monaro out of a spare shell that was stored in a shipping container.

With the Holden brand being axed by General Motors as of the end of the year, and production of Holden cars now entirely overseas, GRM expects the car to be the final genuine Holden every built.

“When COVID-19 first hit, we were looking for some work to keep our guys busy, and there were containers out the back with quite a bit of stuff for the Monaro in there, including a body shell,” said team boss Barry Rogers.

“With Holden leaving Australia, we felt this was a great way to say thanks and farewell, and it will most likely be the last Holden ever built in Australia. For our team, we feel that is quite special.

“The Bathurst International event is going to the perfect way for GRM to salute Holden and the recognise the massive role it has played in Australian motorsport and our team.

“The new car is built to the exact same specification as the original car.

“Ron Harrop had quite a bit to do with the original, and he is building uprights and a bunch of other bits for it. He is semi-retired now and works in his own shed in country Victoria. He has sourced and retained all of the IP to produce those components.

“[Jeff "Gypsy" Marshall] is currently rebuilding the 427 engine that we proudly displayed in our boardroom. Thankfully we retained that engine after all of these years.

“We can’t wait to get both of them to Bathurst and get them around the track.”

The Bathurst International will take place on November 12-15.

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return

Previous article

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Belgian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Belgian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments at Spa

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

Marko reveals Albon is as quick as Verstappen in fast corners
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko reveals Albon is as quick as Verstappen in fast corners

Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests

Bottas: No changes to black overalls despite Spain complaints
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: No changes to black overalls despite Spain complaints

Aeroscreen protected Davison from explosion, flames, fumes
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Aeroscreen protected Davison from explosion, flames, fumes

Haas: All options open for 2021 F1 driver line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas: All options open for 2021 F1 driver line-up

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell

Latest news

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?
Misc General / Breaking news

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments at Spa

2
Formula 1

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

3
Formula 1

Marko reveals Albon is as quick as Verstappen in fast corners

4
Formula 1

Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests

5
Formula 1

Bottas: No changes to black overalls despite Spain complaints

Latest news

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro
Endu

Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return
Endu

Hollywood star Eric Bana eyeing Bathurst return

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?
Misc

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?

Cancelled Suzuka 10h not replaced on IGTC schedule
Endu

Cancelled Suzuka 10h not replaced on IGTC schedule

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with Stéphane Ratel 25:33
Endurance

Thinking Forward with Stéphane Ratel

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap 05:50
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sunday race recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights 02:29
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Race highlights

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman 00:45
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Liberati overtakes Buurman

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap 01:32
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Half Race Recap

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.