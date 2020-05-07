Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Holden Revival added to Bathurst International

shares
comments
Holden Revival added to Bathurst International
By:
May 7, 2020, 11:43 PM

An all-Holden category has been added to the 2020 Bathurst International to celebrate the famous Australian carmaker.

The Holden Bathurst Revival will see event promoter Australian Racing Group pay tribute to the brand's racing history, on the eve of the carmaker's formal closure at the end of this year.

The Revival will be stages over three 20-minute non-competitive sessions, with a wide-ranging eligibility list going from the earliest racing Holdens right up to modern Supercars from the 2010s.

The likes of AUSCAR, Commodore Cup, Geminis, Group A, Group C, HQs, Sports Sedans and V8 Utes are among the eligible cars.

“Following the announcement earlier this year of Holden’s impending closure, we felt it was important to acknowledge the unrivalled contribution that the marque has made to Australian motorsport,” said Braid.

“There is no better place to celebrate Holden’s racing heritage than Bathurst, and we are delighted to be making the Holden Bathurst Revival a feature of our flagship event in November this year.

“The Holden Bathurst Revival will bring together an array of Holdens and their passionate custodians, whether they compete at grass roots levels around Australia or own historically significant cars that are too valuable to race in wheel-to-wheel competition. All are welcome to apply for entry to this special celebration at Mount Panorama.”

The Holden Bathurst Revival will help the event in its unavoidable pivot away from its intended global theme.

ARG had hoped to encourage teams and drivers from around the world to travel to Mount Panorama for the event, particularly TCR heavy-hitters from Europe and Asia.

However coronavirus-induced overseas travel restrictions are expected to still be in place in November, which will severely limit international participation.

The Bathurst International will also have to play host to ARG's Bathurst 6 Hour race, which was postponed from its original Easter date due to the pandemic.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty regarding a return to motorsport in Australia, ARG has vowed that the Bathurst International date – November 13-15 – remains "set in stone".

Next article
Best of the banter – Supercars at Spa-Francorchamps

Previous article

Best of the banter – Supercars at Spa-Francorchamps
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Winton

Winton

5 Jun - 7 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Extra venues in contention for F1 races in 2020

2
Formula 1

When Coulthard escaped a tragic plane crash, then scored a podium

3
Formula 1

New Asian team still targeting F1 2022 entry

4
Esports

More scientific approach required for sims, says Norris

5
MotoGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

Holden Revival added to Bathurst International
VASC

Holden Revival added to Bathurst International

Best of the banter – Supercars at Spa-Francorchamps
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars at Spa-Francorchamps

Supercars explains delayed van Gisbergen penalty
eSpt

Supercars explains delayed van Gisbergen penalty

Van Gisbergen stripped of Spa win for De Pasquale contact
eSpt

Van Gisbergen stripped of Spa win for De Pasquale contact

Norris wants real Supercars drive
VASC

Norris wants real Supercars drive

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.