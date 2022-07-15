Bathurst 6 Hour looking for supports
Expressions of interest have opened for support categories to join the Bathurst 6 Hour undercard next year.
Event owner the Australian Racing Group has a limited number of support slots on offer for the Easter long weekend event next April.
The Bathurst 6 Hour event is one of just five opportunities for categories to race at the famous Mount Panorama circuit along with the ARG-owned Bathurst International, the Supercars-owned Bathurst 12 Hour and Bathurst 1000, and the Challenge Bathurst sprint event.
Last year's 6 Hour undercard featured ARG categories TCR Australia and Trans Am along with a one-make Nissan Pulsar series, NSW Historic Touring Cars and HQ Holdens.
They all raced in the lead-up to the six-hour production car race on Easter Sunday.
"We're always looking for categories that might want to grab an opportunity to race at Mount Panorama and be part of the Bathurst 6 Hour week," said Event Director Ken Collier.
"This year our support programme provided big fields and lots of great racing, which is great for the competitors and great for the spectators who come to the circuit and watch on TV.
"We are in the process of looking ahead to 2023 and building the on-track program so we have put the call out to categories around Australia to put their hands up.
"We always have more demand for a position on the event than we have space, but it's good to know who is out there and see if there is a great new addition that can add value to the event.
"The Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour is an amateur team and family focused event with great on-site camping and a highly organised but relaxed atmosphere. I encourage any category that is thinking about a round at our event to contact me so that you can be considered.”
