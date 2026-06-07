How George Russell's luckless Monaco GP unravelled as F1 title deficit grows
George Russell has fallen an enormous 68 points behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli after a horrible Monaco Grand Prix
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Erik Junius
While Kimi Antonelli was taking in the plaudits as he collected his most impressive Formula 1 victory yet, George Russell was left reeling as a horror Monaco Grand Prix caused him to fall to third in the championship.
This leaves him with what is looking like an insurmountable gap to his Mercedes team-mate. Here's how Russell's weekend unravelled.
Qualifying - P6 after struggling with tyre temperatures
“I don't really know what's going on to be honest,” Russell said on Saturday night after seeing Antonelli take pole while he could only manage sixth.
“It's clearly something with my driving that's not helping the car at the moment. The difference is how we're driving has such an impact on the tyres. He's just getting the tyres in a nicer window than me.
“A nicer balance over the course of a lap and the pace is just coming easier for him. I don't know why that is.”
Opening stint - Stuck behind Isack Hadjar
Russell failed to move up significantly at the start, with the field all benefitting from Max Verstappen's stalling on the grid.
That meant Russell was stuck behind Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, who frustrated the Briton with his inferior pace in the RB22, dictated by increased graining on his tyres and engine driveability issues for the fiery Frenchman.
George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Lap 32 - Russell pits but gets pinged for speeding
With pit strategy the only viable way of passing in Monaco, Mercedes looked to snatch a spot away from Red Bull and Hadjar by letting Russell undercut the Frenchman.
At the end of lap 31 Russell peeled in for a quick stop, but it soon emerged that he was one of several drivers being pulled up for pitlane speeding. Curiously a third of the field was penalised for a similar offence, with an investigation still ongoing on why there were so many marginal infractions.
Russell was then held up by Lando Norris as the McLaren driver tried to help his team-mate build a gap in front. But the world champion soon slowed and peeled into the pits with a battery issue, unleashing Russell while being handed a five-second penalty.
Lap 58 - Russell lapped by Antonelli
Russell lost so much ground in traffic that he faced the ignominy of being lapped by his team-mate. As Antonelli enjoyed an obstacle-free race at the front, the 19-year-old Italian came around to lap Russell on lap 58, with only three cars left on the lead lap at that stage.
Lap 61 - Safety Car
A safety car for Lance Stroll's crashed Aston Martin at the final corner saw a flurry of activity in the pitlane, but while Russell came in, he failed to serve his five-second penalty correctly. This would see his day take a turn for the worse, though he and others did get the chance to unlap themselves.
Lap 73 - Drive-through penalty
After Charles Leclerc crashed in the same place as Stroll on the restart, race control red-flagged the race to patch up a breaking up track at Turn 19. Russell was fourth at the restart, but because he hadn't served his pitlane speeding penalty correctly, the stewards handed him an additional drive-through penalty.
With the field reforming for a standing restart, it was an awful outcome, bumping Russell to the back of the lead pack in 14th. That became 13th after Nico Hulkenberg's time penalty, but it still ensured the Briton would end the day without points.
While Antonelli won his fifth consecutive grand prix, Russell's luckless Monaco outing saw his title deficit balloon from 43 to 68 points, falling to third and two points behind Hamilton.
Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday
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