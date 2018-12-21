Sign in
Endurance

The full 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

The full 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Dec 21, 2018

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have released the full entry list for next February's race, with 10 different makes of GT3 car set to do battle at Mount Panorama.

With a total of 28 Class A entries, teams from all over the world are set to head down under for the Intercontinental GT Championship opener next February.

The GT3 field includes a pair of Aston Martins run by R-Motorsport, while both Melbourne Performance Centre and Aussie Driver Search will make up the five-strong fleet of Audis.

M-Sport will bring a pair of the new Bentley Continental GT3s to Mount Panorama for the first time, as Team Schnitzer returns to Bathurst along with the already-confirmed Walkenhorst BMW entry.

The HubAuto Ferrari will be joined by a second 488 run by AF Corse, with Trofeo Motorsport and Wall Racing each fielding a single Lamborghini Huracan.

Mercedes is the best-represented brand on the grid, with six entries in total. That includes cars from Black Falcon, Team Nineteen, the Erebus Motorsport-run entry, GruppeM Racing and the highly-rated Triple Eight car with its all-star line-up of Jamie Whincup, Shane van Gisbergen and Craig Lowndes.

Porsche has four GT3 cars on the way with Competition Motorsports, Black Swan Racing and EBM all fielding entries, while there will be two Nissan GT-Rs and a sole McLaren run by Objective Racing.

“We’re thrilled with the quality of the field and the depth of brands, teams and drivers to be involved," said Kurt Sakzewski, Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director.

“We will welcome back several familiar names but also several new teams who will be making their Bathurst debut.

“It is truly a world-class grid and the competition is going to be brilliant between some of the best brands and teams in not just GT3 racing, but in motorsport full stop.

“The growth of the Intercontinental GT Challenge and the enduring appeal of Mount Panorama is reflected in the sizeable manufacturer presence, but the addition of so many strong privately entered teams shows that anyone can have a shot at winning this race.

“The size of the grid is just about spot-on for this race and we’re very comfortable with that. The competition will be strong in each class but there will be a bit more space between cars which will hopefully make for a cleaner race, both for those in it and those watching trackside or on TV.”

The entry also includes four Carrera Cup cars in Class B, seven GT4 cars in Class C, and four V8-powered Marc racers in the Invitational Class.

2019 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

Class No. Team / Entrant Brand Model
A 760 R-Motorsport Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3
A 62 R-Motorsport Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3
A 22 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Audi R8 LMS
A 2 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Audi R8 LMS
A 9 Hallmarc Audi R8 LMS
A - Audi Sport Team MPC Audi R8 LMS
A 98 Matt Stone Racing / Aussie Driver Search Audi R8 LMS
A 107 Bentley Team M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3
A 108 Bentley Team M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3
A 34 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3
A 42 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3
A 27 HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3
A 51 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3
A 29 Trofeo Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3
A 6 Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3
A 11 Objective Racing McLaren 650s
A 19 Mercedes-AMG Team Ninteen Corp Black Falcon Mercedes AMG GT3
A 75 Sunenergy1 Racing Mercedes AMG GT3
A 77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft Bamboo Black Falcon Mercedes AMG GT3
A 777 The Bend Motorsport Park Mercedes AMG GT3
A 888 Mercedes-AMG Team Vodafone Mercedes AMG GT3
A 999 Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes AMG GT3
A 18 KCMG Nissan GTR
A 35 KCMG Nissan GTR
A 12 Competition Motorsports / McElrea Racing Porsche GT3R
A 540 Black Swan Racing Porsche GT3R
A 912 EBM Porsche GT3R
A 911 EBM Porsche GT3R
B 4 Grove Racing Porsche 991 GT3 Cup
B 52 On Track Motorsport Porsche 997 GT3 Cup
B 23 Team Carrera Cup Asia Porsche 991 GT3 Cup
B 43 Ashley Seward Motorsport Porsche 991 GT3 Cup
C 13 RHC-Jorgensen/Strom by MarcCars BMW M4 GT4
C 54 Ginetta Australia Ginetta G55 GT4
C 55 Ginetta Australia Ginetta G55 GT4
C 56 Ginetta Australia Ginetta G55 GT4
C 48 KTM / M Motorsport KTM X-Bow
C 50 KTM / M Motorsport KTM X-Bow
C 71 KTM / M Motorsport KTM X-Bow
I 92 Liajen Motorsport Marc Car Focus V8
I 20 T2 Racing by Liajen Motorsport Marc Car Marc II V8
I 91 MARC Cars Australia Marc Car Marc II V8
I 96 MARC Cars Australia Marc Car Focus V8
