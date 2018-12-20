Sign in
Endurance

Nissan GT-R returns to Bathurst

shares
comments
Nissan GT-R returns to Bathurst
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Dec 20, 2018, 10:46 PM

Nissan's GT-R GT3 car will return to the Bathurst 12 Hour early next year thanks to a two-car entry from KCMG.

The Hong Kong-based team will field two GT-Rs in the pro class, the driver line-up headlined by 2015 Bathurst 12 Hour winner Katsumasa Chiyo.

He'll be joined by Oliver Jarvis, Edoardo Liberato, Tsugio Matsuda and Josh Burdon.

“We are really looking forward to competing at the iconic Mount Panorama circuit for the first time in the 2019 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour,” said KCMG founder Dr Paul Ip.

“It will for sure be a tough challenge, but we have a great team and drivers and look forward to competing against some of the world’s top teams and drivers at this world-class event.

“KCMG is proud to continue its successful partnership with Nissan Nismo and look forward to seeing the mighty Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 conquer The Mountain.”

The deal reprises a fan favourite for the 12 Hour thanks to a three-year stint between 2014 and 2016 where Nissan fielded factory-backed GT-Rs at the round-the-clock race.

That included a popular outright win for Chiyo, Wolfgang Riep and Florian Strauss in 2015.

However, despite Nissan Australia buying two GT-Rs to ensure it always had hardware for the Mount Panorama race, no cars were entered for last year's 12 Hour.

