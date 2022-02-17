Ambrose seals Bathurst return in a Mustang

Listen to this article

The NASCAR race winner and two-time Supercars champion will team up with former protege George Miedecke, son of Australian touring car legend Andrew Miedecke, for the Easter race.

It will mark Ambrose's first competitive outing in a car since the Gold Coast 600 Supercars event back in 2015.

He and Miedecke will drive a Ford Mustang GT prepared by Garry Rogers Motorsport, where Ambrose currently works as competition director.

Miedecke is an experienced racer in his own right, who spent time in the United States driving for Ambrose's team in Late Model in the early 2010s.

“I go back a long way with the Miedecke family," said Ambrose.

"George came and raced in theLate Model programme with us while I was racing NASCAR, and I know Andrew from way back too.

“I was proud to say yes, I’ll come and celebrate the past with them at Bathurst.

“We’ve built this new Mustang and we’re really excited to get it on the track. The 6 Hour will be a fun race to do and to get back behind the wheel will be celebrating not only the car build, but my long relationship with the Miedeckes.

“George is a fantastic person. He really came close to making it in the States – he’s a pro driver who never quite made that last jump.

“[Garry Rogers Motorsport is] part of the car build, I’ve been part of the project throughout the build and hopefully we’re going to be a contender.

“It’s not a comeback – it’s a celebration, to be with George and Andrew and the Miedecke group and I’m looking forward to it.”

Miedecke, who has most recently competed in Touring Car Masters, welcomed the reunion with two-time Supercars champion Ambrose.

“It’s a long way from crashing on Marcos’ couch in America to where we are today,” Miedecke said.

“He and I go back a long way and racing for him in the US was an incredible part of my career.

“We established a team and in the first year took out the pole position award, highest ever international driver in the series and Rookie of the Year.

"Unfortunately, we couldn’t go on with it then, so this is a continuation of that effort – it’s great to be able to do it.

“We’re both incredibly competitive people so we’re not going there to do half the job – we both want to have a proper go at winning and I think we have the tools and experience to do that.

“It will be great to share a car, especially a Ford Mustang, with him at Mount Panorama.

“Garry Rogers Motorsport have built an incredible car and all the makings are there for a really strong weekend this Easter.”

Ford is yet to conquer the Bathurst 6 Hour, with BMWs having won every single edition since it was first held in 2016.

Last year, Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen won the 2021 running of the 6 Hour alongside Rob Rubis and Shane Smollen.

A capacity grid of 70 cars will take part in this year's 6 Hour, which will be held on April 15-17.