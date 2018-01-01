Global
Fri 09 Mar 2018
European Le Mans Breaking news G-Drive agrees to amend controversial ELMS line-up
Thu 08 Mar 2018
European Le Mans Breaking news Turvey could return to ELMS with United Autosports
Fri 23 Feb 2018
European Le Mans Breaking news G-Drive line-up threatens LMP2's future, say rivals
Thu 08 Feb 2018
European Le Mans Breaking news Vergne joins G-Drive for 2018 ELMS campaign
Thu 07 Dec 2017
European Le Mans Breaking news AVF in sportscars switch after Formula 3.5's demise
Thu 23 Nov 2017
European Le Mans Breaking news Hugo de Sadeleer returns to United Autosports
Thu 16 Nov 2017
European Le Mans Breaking news Will Owen returns to United Autosports for 2018 ELMS season
Thu 02 Nov 2017
European Le Mans Breaking news Albuquerque returns to United Autosports for 2018 ELMS season
Sun 22 Oct 2017
European Le Mans Race report Portimao ELMS: G-Drive Racing secures 2017 title Portimao
Thu 12 Oct 2017
European Le Mans Breaking news Phil Hanson signs for United Autosports in 2018
Sun 24 Sep 2017
European Le Mans Race report Spa-Francorchamps ELMS: Graff wins despite late penalty Spa-Francorchamps
Sat 23 Sep 2017
European Le Mans Breaking news ELMS announces six-round 2018 calendar
Fri 22 Sep 2017
European Le Mans Motorsport.com news What to watch on Motorsport.tv this weekend
Sun 27 Aug 2017
European Le Mans Race report Paul Ricard ELMS: SMP duo give Dallara first victory
Sun 23 Jul 2017
European Le Mans Race report Red Bull Ring ELMS: United Autosports beats G-Drive by 4.5s Spielberg
Sat 22 Jul 2017
European Le Mans Qualifying report Red Bull Ring ELMS: Roussel beats Lapierre by 0.005s to pole Spielberg
Mon 17 Jul 2017
European Le Mans Preview ELMS continues for United Autosports at Red Bull Ring Spielberg
Mon 10 Jul 2017
European Le Mans Breaking news Minassian joins G-Drive for next two ELMS races Spielberg
Mon 15 May 2017
European Le Mans Race report United Autosports remain well-placed in ELMS championship after challenging Italian race Monza
Sun 14 May 2017
European Le Mans Race report Monza ELMS: G-Drive wins despite late penalty Monza
Sat 13 May 2017
European Le Mans Qualifying report Monza ELMS: Graff's Guibbert beats Lapierre to pole Monza
Mon 08 May 2017
European Le Mans Preview Autodromo Di Monza up next for United Autosports Monza
Sat 15 Apr 2017
European Le Mans Race report Silverstone ELMS: United Autosports pips G-Drive to victory Silverstone
Fri 14 Apr 2017
European Le Mans Qualifying report Silverstone ELMS: Hanley takes pole for DragonSpeed Silverstone
