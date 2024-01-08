Kubica joined by Deletraz, Edgar for ELMS title push with TF Sport

Kubica and Deletraz won the 2021 ELMS title with WRT alongside Ye Yifei, and were a lap away from adding class victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours when an electrical fault denied them.

After switching to the WEC with Prema for 2022, the duo were reunited at WRT last season and claimed the final WEC P2 championship alongside Rui Andrade as the swelling Hypercar grid and the arrival of LMGT3 left no grid capacity for the secondary prototype class.

Kubica, who will race a third Ferrari 499P Hypercar in the WEC this year, had already been signed up to race for the British TF Sport team and appeared against its entry when the ELMS announced its 43-car grid last month.

He'll be joined by Deletraz for their fourth consecutive season together, the Swiss continuing with the team after a race-winning campaign in the 2023 ELMS alongside his commitments for Acura squad Wayne Taylor Racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, and FIA Formula 3 graduate Edgar.

"This line-up is fantastic, it took a lot of work in the background to put it together," said team boss Tom Ferrier, whose outfit won the ELMS's LMP2 pro-am title in 2022.

"We have three fantastic drivers who are not only very fast, but are also great guys and real team players.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz

"As a team, we have shown great speed and results last year and in the ongoing Asian Le Mans Series.

"I feel we are now ready to step up and win the European Le Mans Series overall, and that is our clear goal."

The ORECA-Gibson 07 will be entered under the ORLEN Team AO by TF banner in deference to Kubica's personal sponsor, an eastern European utilities company, and the AO Racing team of Americans Gunnar Jeanette and PJ Hyett that has a presence in IMSA's LMP2 and GTD Pro divisions.

"Coming back to ELMS with Robert means a lot to me after we won the championship in 2021," said Deletraz.

"It will be our fourth year together, I think I will have to start thinking about buying him a ring!

"Also, Jonny's arrival is fantastic: he is young, fast and a great driver with a bright future ahead of him. I have no doubt that he will fit in perfectly."

Former Red Bull junior Edgar will make his LMP2 debut in this month's Daytona 24 Hours in a Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier, having made his sportscar bow in last year's British GT finale aboard a McLaren 720S GT3.