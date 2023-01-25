Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Peugeot WEC racer Di Resta adds United ELMS programme
European Le Mans News

Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Jose Maria Lopez will contest the European Le Mans Series for LMP2 squad Cool Racing alongside his Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship programme.

James Newbold
By:
Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS
Listen to this article

Two-time WEC champion Lopez will pair up with Euroformula Open graduate Vlad Lomko for his debut in the ELMS aboard Cool's Oreca 07.

The outfit part-owned by former Toyota LMP1 racer Nicolas Lapierre finished fifth in the 2022 ELMS standings, with Lapierre joined by Ye Yifei and Niklas Krutten.

Lapierre, who raced against Lopez during his two-year GP2 stint in 2005-06 and was his teammate when the Argentinian made his Le Mans debut with Toyota in 2017, is set to drive the Swiss team's other entry with reigning ELMS LMP3 champion Malthe Jakobsen and team regular Alexandre Coigny.

"First, I would like to thank Toyota Gazoo Racing to let me be part of Cool Racing for this programme," said Lopez.

"I am happy to be racing in European Le Mans Series, especially with this team and sharing it with Nicolas Lapierre. We have been racing together and against each other since many years!

"This series has always kept my attention with a high-level. It will be my first time in LMP2 but I will bring my experience of both LMP1 and Hypercar.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Toyota Racing

"I am sure the competition will be great, everyone fighting with the same car. It looks exciting and I am looking forward to be on track."

Lopez's signing follows United Autosports' announcement that his Peugeot Hypercar rival Paul di Resta will also contest the ELMS this season while Porsche factory driver Gianmaria Bruni, who will race Proton Competition's customer 963 LMDh in the WEC this season, will also race in the ELMS.

Read Also:

Lopez claimed his maiden Le Mans victory alongside regular teammates Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi in 2021, and has finished runner-up in the WEC blue riband race on a further three occasions.

The 39-year-old, who claimed back-to-back WEC titles in 2019-20 and 2021 as the LMP1 era ended and Hypercar began, is a five-time FIA world champion having also won three consecutive titles in the World Touring Car Championship for Citroen between 2014 and 2016.

shares
comments
Peugeot WEC racer Di Resta adds United ELMS programme
Previous article

Peugeot WEC racer Di Resta adds United ELMS programme
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Bathurst 12-winning Mercedes crew to defend victory as Pro entries revealed
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12-winning Mercedes crew to defend victory as Pro entries revealed

Peugeot WEC racer Di Resta adds United ELMS programme
European Le Mans

Peugeot WEC racer Di Resta adds United ELMS programme

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Jose Maria Lopez More from
Jose Maria Lopez
Lopez Toyota future hopes boosted by de Vries F1 interest
WEC

Lopez Toyota future hopes boosted by de Vries F1 interest

Le Mans 24h: Toyota dominant in final practice 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota dominant in final practice

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime
WEC

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Cool Racing More from
Cool Racing
Porsche's Yifei Ye to defend European Le Mans Series title
European Le Mans

Porsche's Yifei Ye to defend European Le Mans Series title

Cool Racing becomes latest team to skip WEC finale Bahrain II
WEC

Cool Racing becomes latest team to skip WEC finale

Lapierre hails "special" win on new team's debut Silverstone
WEC

Lapierre hails "special" win on new team's debut

Latest news

MSR 'can't feel confident' heading into Rolex 24 - Blomqvist
IMSA IMSA

MSR 'can't feel confident' heading into Rolex 24 - Blomqvist

Reliability concerns mean the pole-sitting Meyer Shank Racing Acura team can't feel confident heading into this weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona despite its strong pace in the build-up to the event, says Tom Blomqvist.

Sandbagging in Daytona a ‘waste of time’ for Rolex 24 GTP cars – Westbrook
IMSA IMSA

Sandbagging in Daytona a ‘waste of time’ for Rolex 24 GTP cars – Westbrook

Cadillac Racing’s Richard Westbrook says there ‘isn’t much point’ in GTP teams sandbagging in practice ahead of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Rolex 24: Westbrook’s Ganassi Cadillac tops second practice
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Westbrook’s Ganassi Cadillac tops second practice

Richard Westbrook ensured Cadillac’s new V-LMDh snagged top spot in second practice for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Auer suffers back injury in Rolex 24 practice shunt
IMSA IMSA

Auer suffers back injury in Rolex 24 practice shunt

Mercedes driver Lucas Auer has suffered a back injury following a violent crash in opening practice for this weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.