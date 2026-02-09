Skip to main content

F1 Academy Shanghai

2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin secures European Le Mans Series contract

Doriane Pin has signed with Duqueine Team in the 2026 European Le Mans Series

Lydia Mee
Published:
Podium: Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing

Podium: Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin has secured a contract with the Duqueine Team in the 2026 European Le Mans Series.

The 22-year-old will race in the LMP2 Pro/Am class, driving the No. 30 ORECA, alongside her duties as a development driver for the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

"Pocket Rocket lands at Duqueine Team," her new squad posted on social media. "We are pleased to announce that Doriane Pin, 2025 F1 Academy Champion, will be our third driver for the 2026 European Le Mans Series season in the LMP2 PRO/AM class. Welcome, Doriane. We are thrilled to have you with us this year."

 

Pin has previous experience racing in the Renault Clio Cup, Le Mans Cup, the Ferrari Challenge Europe, European Le Mans Series, the World Endurance Championship, Formula 4 and the F1 Academy. She also took part in a Formula 3 test in 2021.

She previously raced in the endurance series and Formula Regional with Iron Dames, who wished her all the best in her new contract. "After her Formula 1 Academy title, Iron Dame Doriane Pin is set to return to the European Le Mans Series stepping up to LMP2," the Iron Dames wrote on social media.

"Endurance racing, where she has already left her mark in pink. Carving her own path to the very top, driven by passion, determination, and dreams. We wish her an outstanding season and we have no doubt she’ll deliver." 

Doriane Pin

Doriane Pin

Photo by: Tristan Fewings / LAT Images via Getty Images

The announcement comes after Pin signed with the Mercedes F1 team as a development driver. As part of the role, she will work across simulator development and activities both at the track and in the factory.

The 2026 European Le Mans Series starts with the 4 Hours of Barcelona on 12 April and comprises six rounds, which visit Le Castellet, Imola, Spa-Francorchamps, Silverstone and Portimao.

