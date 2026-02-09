2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin secures European Le Mans Series contract
Doriane Pin has signed with Duqueine Team in the 2026 European Le Mans Series
Podium: Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin has secured a contract with the Duqueine Team in the 2026 European Le Mans Series.
The 22-year-old will race in the LMP2 Pro/Am class, driving the No. 30 ORECA, alongside her duties as a development driver for the Mercedes Formula 1 team.
"Pocket Rocket lands at Duqueine Team," her new squad posted on social media. "We are pleased to announce that Doriane Pin, 2025 F1 Academy Champion, will be our third driver for the 2026 European Le Mans Series season in the LMP2 PRO/AM class. Welcome, Doriane. We are thrilled to have you with us this year."
Pin has previous experience racing in the Renault Clio Cup, Le Mans Cup, the Ferrari Challenge Europe, European Le Mans Series, the World Endurance Championship, Formula 4 and the F1 Academy. She also took part in a Formula 3 test in 2021.
She previously raced in the endurance series and Formula Regional with Iron Dames, who wished her all the best in her new contract. "After her Formula 1 Academy title, Iron Dame Doriane Pin is set to return to the European Le Mans Series stepping up to LMP2," the Iron Dames wrote on social media.
"Endurance racing, where she has already left her mark in pink. Carving her own path to the very top, driven by passion, determination, and dreams. We wish her an outstanding season and we have no doubt she’ll deliver."
Doriane Pin
Photo by: Tristan Fewings / LAT Images via Getty Images
The announcement comes after Pin signed with the Mercedes F1 team as a development driver. As part of the role, she will work across simulator development and activities both at the track and in the factory.
The 2026 European Le Mans Series starts with the 4 Hours of Barcelona on 12 April and comprises six rounds, which visit Le Castellet, Imola, Spa-Francorchamps, Silverstone and Portimao.
Share Or Save This Story
"My dream is Formula 1," says Doriane Pin after triumphant 2025 F1 Academy season
This is how the F1 Academy title was won in 2025
Toto Wolff hails Doriane Pin after 'crushing' F1 Academy to win 2025 title
Latest news
Compression ratio saga "typical politics of F1", says McLaren's Zak Brown
2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin secures European Le Mans Series contract
This is every 2026 Formula 1 car we’ve seen so far
McLaren officially unveils papaya livery for 2026 F1 car
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments