Subscribe
DTM
News

Timo Bernhard's Porsche team announces DTM exit

Team 75 Bernhard will step down from the DTM after two seasons to focus on one-make Porsche championships, it has been announced.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Ayhancan Güven, KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R

Team owner and two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Timo Bernhard explained that a mixture of personal Porsche ambassadorial commitments and budget constraints mean it will not be possible for his squad to continue fielding the Porsche 911 GT3 R in the German category next year.

“Finding the right balance between managing the team and my duties as a Porsche brand ambassador has been a great challenge - both tasks require my full concentration,” said Bernhard, who was part of Porsche’s wildly-successful LMP1 programme.

“At the same time, my responsibility towards the team and the people is very important to me. In addition, the budget required to meet my high standards for the DTM project is currently not available. That is why we have decided to take this step, which is difficult for us.”

Laurin Heinrich, KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Laurin Heinrich, KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R

Team 75 will transition to fielding amateur drivers in championships running the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, while also promoting young drivers in karting and junior categories.

"We will make our know-how and our experience with the Porsche 911 GT3 R from the DTM available to the newly formed Porsche Team Phantom Global Racing in the GT World Challenge Asia and support them in word and deed," said Bernhard. 

"We are reorienting ourselves, but Team75 will remain active in motorsport. Of course, we will also continue to follow the DTM closely."

Team 75 joined the DTM in the second year of its GT3 transition in 2022 with a single entry for factory Porsche driver Thomas Preining.

It enjoyed a successful first season in the category, with Preining winning two races and mounting a title challenge before eventually finishing fifth in the standings.

In 2023, Bernhard’s eponymous outfit expanded to two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs, but lost its star driver Preining to newcomer Manthey EMA. There were no victories this year, but both Laurin Heinrich and Ayhancan Guven finished on the podium to help the team finish sixth in the standings.

shares
comments
Previous article Engel drove with 90-degree steering angle on straights in Hockenheim DTM race
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Hartley, Herta join WTR/Andretti for 2024 IMSA enduros

Hartley, Herta join WTR/Andretti for 2024 IMSA enduros

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Hartley, Herta join WTR/Andretti for 2024 IMSA enduros Hartley, Herta join WTR/Andretti for 2024 IMSA enduros

Ferrari 'proud' of Bahrain WEC podium with third-best car

Ferrari 'proud' of Bahrain WEC podium with third-best car

WEC
Bahrain

Ferrari 'proud' of Bahrain WEC podium with third-best car Ferrari 'proud' of Bahrain WEC podium with third-best car

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Team 75 Bernhard
More from
Team 75 Bernhard
Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty

Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty

DTM
Red Bull Ring

Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty

Porsche's Preining "happy to be in one piece" after Eau Rouge scare

Porsche's Preining "happy to be in one piece" after Eau Rouge scare

DTM
Spa

Porsche's Preining "happy to be in one piece" after Eau Rouge scare Porsche's Preining "happy to be in one piece" after Eau Rouge scare

The Porsche "twins" who usurped Audi's best

The Porsche "twins" who usurped Audi's best

Le Mans

The Porsche "twins" who usurped Audi's best The Porsche "twins" who usurped Audi's best

Latest news

Honda must aim for title in first year with Civic, says Nojiri

Honda must aim for title in first year with Civic, says Nojiri

SGT Super GT

Honda must aim for title in first year with Civic, says Nojiri Honda must aim for title in first year with Civic, says Nojiri

Repave under way of iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway

Repave under way of iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway

NAS NASCAR Cup

Repave under way of iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway Repave under way of iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

Fourmaux hopeful Rally2 success will boost 2024 WRC Rally1 bid

Fourmaux hopeful Rally2 success will boost 2024 WRC Rally1 bid

WRC WRC

Fourmaux hopeful Rally2 success will boost 2024 WRC Rally1 bid Fourmaux hopeful Rally2 success will boost 2024 WRC Rally1 bid

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe