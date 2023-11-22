Kelvin van der Linde linked to Lexus WEC seat after Barcelona test
Former Audi driver Kelvin van der Linde could join Lexus’ LMGT3 programme in the World Endurance Championship next year after a maiden test with the marque in Spain.
Van der Linde was spotted driving ASP’s Lexus RC F GT3 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this week, just under a month after completing his third season in the DTM.
It followed the South African posting a photo from Barcelona airport on Instagram with the caption “Excited to begin a new chapter”, suggesting it was more than just a one-off test session.
Van der Linde is seen as an ideal candidate for Lexus thanks to his extensive experience in GT3 racing with Audi.
Having driven the R8 LMS GT3 in various guises for a decade, van der Linde has racked up two wins at the Nurburgring 24 Hours and the same number of titles in the ADAC GT Masters in a stint that has seen him race in some of the biggest GT3 races and championships around the globe.
Van der Linde left Audi’s factory stable at the end of the 2022 season in the wake of the marque’s decision to scrap its LMDh project, but continued to drive the R8 in the DTM this year, scoring a victory at the Red Bull Ring.
The 27-year-old will remain in the DTM for a fourth season in 2024 as part of his two-year deal with Abt, but his contract doesn’t prevent him from racing in other categories, or with other manufacturers besides Audi.
He has previously described himself as "manufacturer neutral", explaining he wouldn't align himself with any single car maker.
ASP Lexus RC F GT3
A vacancy for a professional driver within the two-car ASP Lexus set-up opened up following Toyota's surprise decision to place Ritomo Miyata in Formula 2 next season, with the high number of calendar clashes making it impossible for the Japanese driver to combine this with WEC.
Toyota has so far only announced one-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Jose Maria Lopez for the programme.
Lopez, who moves to LMGT3 after having his Toyota Hypercar seat taken by Nyck de Vries for 2024, was also present at the Barcelona test along with van der Linde.
The team will need to recruit two silver-rated drivers and a pair of bronze-rated drivers to fill the remaining seats across its two-car line-up.
ASP, which won this year’s GT World Challenge Endurance Cup title with Mercedes, has been nominated by Toyota/Lexus as its designated LMGT3 team in the WEC for next year as it gears up to compete with an all-new GT3 model starting in 2026.
