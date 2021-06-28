Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza
DTM / Lausitzring News

Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM

By:

T3 Motorsport could expand to a third Lamborghini Huracan GT3 car for next month’s DTM’s round at the Lausitzring.

Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM

It is understood that T3 Motorsport is planning to field an additional car for Lamborghini junior Maximilian Paul alongside its full season entries for Esteban Muth and Esmee Hawkey.

This comes amid the backdrop of T3 receiving the delivery of its third GT3-spec Huracan, with the German outfit having switched from Bentley and Audi machinery over the winter.

T3 will deploy its newly-delivered third chassis for the remainder of the ADAC GT Masters season, but it is believed that the car would be ready to race in the DTM with only minor tweaks stipulated under the series’ Balance of Performance rules.

As of now, Paul is only expected to be a part of T3’s home race at Lausitz, with no other outings in the works later in the year. 

This is partly because the German is contracted by T3 for GT Masters, where he shares the team’s #71 Lamborghini with Hugo Sasse. 

The German outfit had originally been keen on running Paul for the entire season in the DTM but was forced to shelve those plans due to a lack of sponsorship, with the 21-year-old instead focusing on GT Masters.

"We would have liked to have Max as a driver because we think he would have been good for the front third of the field, but unfortunately we didn't have the budget for it," team boss Feucht told Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com earlier this year.

At that time, T3 had decided to delay a full season programme involving Paul until 2022, but it now appears that he could make his DTM debut as early as next month.

Should T3’s plans come to fruition, it would become only the second team in the DTM to field three cars in any given round this season after Abt Sportsline, which is running a trio of Audi R8 LMS GT3s for 2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller, Nurburgring 24 Hours winner Kelvin van der Linde and FIA F3 graduate Sophia Floersch for the entire campaign.

T3 was originally set to field a single car for Muth this year as per an announcement in April.

But after Hawkey’s planned season in the European Le Mans Series with Iron Lynx was thwarted due to a mix-up with her driver rating, she was added to T3’s DTM line-up a week before the start of the season at Monza.

Hawkey went on to secure a best finish of 15th in the pair of races at the Italian Grand Prix venue. Muth, meanwhile, qualified inside the top five on both days and finished inside the points on Sunday.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza

Previous article

Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

18 h
2
MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

7 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

6 h
4
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP

1 h
5
Formula 1

Sainz explains "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

3 h
Latest news
Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM
DTM

Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM

0m
Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza
Video Inside
DTM

Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza

Jun 24, 2021
DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers
DTM

DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers

Jun 23, 2021
Mercedes DTM drivers unhappy with Monza BoP changes
DTM

Mercedes DTM drivers unhappy with Monza BoP changes

Jun 22, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Jun 22, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Slower than GT World Challenge at Monza 00:37
DTM
Jun 24, 2021

DTM: Slower than GT World Challenge at Monza

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights 02:58
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights 02:54
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza 01:46
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza

DTM: Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad 00:45
DTM
Jun 10, 2021

DTM: Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

More from
Sven Haidinger
Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza Monza
Video Inside
DTM

Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza

Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes Monza
DTM

Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes

Hawkey set to join DTM in second Lamborghini
DTM

Hawkey set to join DTM in second Lamborghini

Trending Today

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

Sainz explains "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz explains "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

Rossi: Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit won’t influence 2022 decision
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit won’t influence 2022 decision

Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019

Latest news

Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM
DTM DTM

Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM

Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza

DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers
DTM DTM

DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers

Mercedes DTM drivers unhappy with Monza BoP changes
DTM DTM

Mercedes DTM drivers unhappy with Monza BoP changes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.