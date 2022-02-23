Tickets Subscribe
David Schumacher joins DTM in 2022 with Winward Mercedes
DTM News

Hawkey remains with T3 Lamborghini for second DTM season

Esmee Hawkey will continue racing in the DTM in 2022 after signing a new deal with Lamborghini outfit T3 Motorsport.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Hawkey joined the DTM last year upon the series' switch to its current GT3 ruleset and was one of two female drivers on the grid alongside Abt Sportsline’s Sophia Floersch.

While Floersch won’t return to the DTM in 2022 to focus on her endurance racing commitments with G-Drive, Wednesday’s announcement ensures that there will be at least one female driver in the field this year.

The British driver will race with an all-black livery on her Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in 2022, carrying sponsorship from ROKiT and ABK Beer.

“I’m over the moon to be returning to the DTM series this year,” Hawkey said. “I loved every second of it in 2021 - my first year in GT3 machinery and my first time at many international circuits.

“I learnt an awful lot with the team at T3 Motorsport and I’m looking forward to taking that experience and building upon it this year. We achieved some great things together in 2021 so it’s brilliant that we’ll have the opportunity to grow that further.”

Hawkey secured a best finish of 11th at Assen last year, which translated into two points as both Mirko Bortolotti and Christian Klien were ineligible to score as guest drivers.

Prior to her foray into the DTM, Hawkey raced in the maiden season of W Series in 2019 before winning the Pro-Am class of Porsche Carrera Cup GB the following year.

“We’re very excited to welcome Esmee back to the team in 2022,” said T3 Motorsport’s managing director Stefan Jugel. “Our ethos at T3 Motorsport is to harness the potential of motorsport’s next generation, of which Esmee is at the very forefront of.

“Her performances last year were nothing short of excellent and, with the knowledge and experience of that under her belt, we look forward to taking another step forward in the series together this year.”

T3 Motorsport is believed to be working on a second entry for this year, with Lamborghini youngster Maximilian Paul the favourite to take the seat previously occupied by Walkenhorst BMW’s new signing Esteban Muth.

T3 will be one of the two Lamborghini squads on the grid this year, with Grasser Racing running four cars in the series year with factory support from the Italian supercar maker.

2022 DTM grid so far:

Manufacturer Team Driver
Audi  Abt Sportsline Germany Rene Rast
South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Switzerland Ricardo Feller
Team Rosberg Switzerland Nico Muller
United States Dev Gore
Attempto Racing Germany Marius Zug
BMW Walkenhorst Motorsport Germany Marco Wittmann
Belgium Esteban Muth
Schubert Motorsport South Africa Sheldon van der Linde
Austria Philipp Eng
Mercedes Winward Racing Germany Maximilian Gotz
Austria Lucas Auer
Germany David Schumacher
Haupt Racing Team (HRT) Germany Luca Stolz
India Arjun Maini
GruppeM Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Maro Engel
Mucke Motorsport Germany Maximilian Buhk
Lamborghini
 		 Grasser Racing Team Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Austria Clemens Schmid
Italy Alessio Deledda 
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
T3 Motorsport United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey
Porsche Team Bernhard 75 Austria Thomas Preining
SSR Performance TBA
TBA
Ferrari AF Corse (Red Bull) TBA
TBA

Total cars confirmed so far: 28

The Motorsport.com app
Series
