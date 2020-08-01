Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP3 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Spa / Qualifying report

Spa DTM: Frijns on pole as Audi sweeps top four

shares
comments
Spa DTM: Frijns on pole as Audi sweeps top four
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 9:36 AM

Robin Frijns claimed the first pole position of the 2020 DTM season at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Saturday, as Audi dominated qualifying to lock out the top four spots on the grid.

Nico Muller was the quickest driver after the first runs in the 20-minute session, his time of 2m06.353s putting him ahead of Audi stablemates Loic Duval and Rene Rast.

As the second set of runs began, Rast became the first driver to break the 2m06s barrier, taking over the top spot on the timesheets with a 2m05.889s flyer.

Muller fought back with a time of 2m05.743s to snatch provisional pole again, only for Abt teammate Frijns to beat him seconds later with a 2m05.625s.

Frijns lap time remained unbeaten in the session, granting him the first pole position of the year by 0.118s.

Rast had to settle for third behind Muller, with Mike Rockenfeller qualifying another tenth adrift to complete an all-Audi top four.

Sheldon van der Linde led the charge for BMW in fifth, 0.617s off the pace of Frijns, with BMW stablemate Timo Glock just behind in sixth.

Audi driver Duval failed to improve his laptime in the second part of qualifying and ended up seventh, ahead of two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann (BMW) in eighth.

Lucas Auer was ninth fastest on his return to the DTM with BMW, while the top 10 was completed by Philipp Eng (BMW).

Jamie Green endured a disappointing session as he qualified slowest of the factory Audis, more than a second off the pace in 11th, ahead of the lead WRT-run customer Audi of Fabio Scherer and BMW’s Jonathan Aberdein.

Robert Kubica impressed with the fourth-fastest time during a wet practice earlier on Saturday, but could qualify no higher than 14th as the track dried out in time for qualifying.

The Polish driver set a best time of 2m07.870s, 2.245s slower than Frijns’s benchmark.

The timesheet was propped up by WRT’s Harrison Newey, who is making his DTM debut this weekend after just a single day of testing at the Nurburgring.

Newey’s teammate Ferdinand Habsburg didn’t take part in qualifying after crashing his car in the final minutes of practice.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 2'05.625  
2 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 2'05.743 0.118
3 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 2'05.889 0.264
4 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 2'06.000 0.375
5 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 2'06.242 0.617
6 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 2'06.358 0.733
7 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 2'06.677 1.052
8 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 2'06.750 1.125
9 22 Austria Lucas Auer BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 2'06.752 1.127
10 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 2'06.833 1.208
11 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 2'07.057 1.432
12 13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 2'07.525 1.900
13 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 2'07.753 2.128
14 8 Poland Robert Kubica BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 2'07.870 2.245
15 10 United Kingdom Harrison Newey Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 2'08.453 2.828
View full results
Rast: New DTM rules will stop drivers dominating races

Previous article

Rast: New DTM rules will stop drivers dominating races
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Spa
Drivers Robin Frijns
Teams Team Abt
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Live: Follow final British GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
47m

Live: Follow final British GP practice as it happens

Racing Point: No July 31 exit clause date in Perez contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Racing Point: No July 31 exit clause date in Perez contract

Why the Racing Point is less a Mercedes copy than you may think
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
58m

Why the Racing Point is less a Mercedes copy than you may think

British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Norris: Prosecco to blame for Moto3 podium bottle smash fail?
Moto3 Moto3 / Breaking news

Norris: Prosecco to blame for Moto3 podium bottle smash fail?

Brundle debunks Vettel interview conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brundle debunks Vettel interview conspiracy theory

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return

McLaren to keep aero upgrades on car after practice trial
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

McLaren to keep aero upgrades on car after practice trial

Latest news

Spa DTM: Frijns on pole as Audi sweeps top four
DTM DTM / Qualifying report
1h

Spa DTM: Frijns on pole as Audi sweeps top four

Rast: New DTM rules will stop drivers dominating races
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Rast: New DTM rules will stop drivers dominating races

Wittmann glad "obvious" DTM team orders now banned
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Wittmann glad "obvious" DTM team orders now banned

Duval suggests DTM should merge with another series
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Duval suggests DTM should merge with another series

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow final British GP practice as it happens

47m
2
Formula 1

Racing Point: No July 31 exit clause date in Perez contract

2h
3
Formula 1

Why the Racing Point is less a Mercedes copy than you may think

58m
4
Formula 1

British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

5
Moto3

Norris: Prosecco to blame for Moto3 podium bottle smash fail?

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Spa DTM: Frijns on pole as Audi sweeps top four
DTM

Spa DTM: Frijns on pole as Audi sweeps top four

Rast: New DTM rules will stop drivers dominating races
DTM

Rast: New DTM rules will stop drivers dominating races

Wittmann glad "obvious" DTM team orders now banned
DTM

Wittmann glad "obvious" DTM team orders now banned

Duval suggests DTM should merge with another series
DTM

Duval suggests DTM should merge with another series

What to expect from the 2020 DTM season
DTM

What to expect from the 2020 DTM season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.