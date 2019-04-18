Frijns tops Lausitzring DTM test for Audi
Audi driver Robin Frijns set the quickest time across four days of official pre-season testing for the new DTM season at Lausitz.
Frijns' best lap of 1m35.169s was set on Wednesday, edging out Audi stablemate Mike Rockenfeller's benchmark from the opening day of the test on Monday by 0.021 seconds.
Former champion Rockenfeller finished Monday's running 0.043s up on another Audi driver, Jamie Green, whose time stood as the third-best of the week.
Rene Rast, second-quickest on Wednesday, was fourth fastest, while Nico Muller, who topped Thursday's action but with a time slower than he managed on Wednesday, completed the top five.
Best non-Audi was BMW's Joel Eriksson in sixth place on the combined timesheets with a time 0.715s off the pace of Frijns.
Two more BMW drivers, Bruno Spengler and Timo Glock, were next up, while the new WRT squad's top driver Jonathan Aberdein and best of the Aston Martins, Ferdinand Habsburg, ended up with identical times in ninth and 10th.
Habsburg was quickest of the four-strong R-Motorsport Aston contingent by some three tenths ahead of Jake Dennis, with Paul di Resta another two tenths further back.
New WRT signing Pietro Fittipaldi, whose place on the 2019 grid was confirmed on Thursday, ended up with the 12th-fastest time of the week, just over a tenth slower than teammate Aberdein.
Testing times (combined):
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|1
|Robin Frijns
|Audi RS 5
|1:35.169
|2
|Mike Rockenfeller
|Audi RS 5
|1:35.190
|3
|Jamie Green
|Audi RS 5
|1:35.233
|4
|Rene Rast
|Audi RS 5
|1:35.487
|5
|Nico Muller
|Audi RS 5
|1:35.569
|6
|Joel Eriksson
|BMW M4
|1:35.884
|7
|Bruno Spengler
|BMW M4
|1:35.957
|8
|Timo Glock
|BMW M4
|1:35.957
|9
|Jonathan Aberdein
|Audi RS 5
|1:36.053
|10
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|Aston Martin Vantage
|1:36.053
|11
|Loic Duval
|Audi RS 5
|1:36.076
|12
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Audi RS 5
|1:36.194
|13
|Sheldon van der Linde
|BMW M4
|1:36.249
|14
|Marco Wittmann
|BMW M4
|1:36.255
|15
|Jake Dennis
|Aston Martin Vantage
|1:36.345
|16
|Paul di Resta
|Aston Martin Vantage
|1:36.580
|17
|Daniel Juncadella
|Aston Martin Vantage
|1:36.701
|18
|Philipp Eng
|BMW M4
|1:36.823
About this article
|Series
|DTM
|Drivers
|Robin Frijns
|Teams
|Team Abt
|Author
|Jamie Klein
breaking news