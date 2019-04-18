Frijns tops Lausitzring DTM test for Audi

Frijns' best lap of 1m35.169s was set on Wednesday, edging out Audi stablemate Mike Rockenfeller's benchmark from the opening day of the test on Monday by 0.021 seconds.

Former champion Rockenfeller finished Monday's running 0.043s up on another Audi driver, Jamie Green, whose time stood as the third-best of the week.

Rene Rast, second-quickest on Wednesday, was fourth fastest, while Nico Muller, who topped Thursday's action but with a time slower than he managed on Wednesday, completed the top five.

Best non-Audi was BMW's Joel Eriksson in sixth place on the combined timesheets with a time 0.715s off the pace of Frijns.

Two more BMW drivers, Bruno Spengler and Timo Glock, were next up, while the new WRT squad's top driver Jonathan Aberdein and best of the Aston Martins, Ferdinand Habsburg, ended up with identical times in ninth and 10th.

Habsburg was quickest of the four-strong R-Motorsport Aston contingent by some three tenths ahead of Jake Dennis, with Paul di Resta another two tenths further back.

New WRT signing Pietro Fittipaldi, whose place on the 2019 grid was confirmed on Thursday, ended up with the 12th-fastest time of the week, just over a tenth slower than teammate Aberdein.

Testing times (combined):