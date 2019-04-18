Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Testing report

Frijns tops Lausitzring DTM test for Audi

shares
comments
Frijns tops Lausitzring DTM test for Audi
By:
44m ago

Audi driver Robin Frijns set the quickest time across four days of official pre-season testing for the new DTM season at Lausitz.

Frijns' best lap of 1m35.169s was set on Wednesday, edging out Audi stablemate Mike Rockenfeller's benchmark from the opening day of the test on Monday by 0.021 seconds.

Former champion Rockenfeller finished Monday's running 0.043s up on another Audi driver, Jamie Green, whose time stood as the third-best of the week.

Rene Rast, second-quickest on Wednesday, was fourth fastest, while Nico Muller, who topped Thursday's action but with a time slower than he managed on Wednesday, completed the top five.

Best non-Audi was BMW's Joel Eriksson in sixth place on the combined timesheets with a time 0.715s off the pace of Frijns.

Two more BMW drivers, Bruno Spengler and Timo Glock, were next up, while the new WRT squad's top driver Jonathan Aberdein and best of the Aston Martins, Ferdinand Habsburg, ended up with identical times in ninth and 10th.

Habsburg was quickest of the four-strong R-Motorsport Aston contingent by some three tenths ahead of Jake Dennis, with Paul di Resta another two tenths further back.

New WRT signing Pietro Fittipaldi, whose place on the 2019 grid was confirmed on Thursday, ended up with the 12th-fastest time of the week, just over a tenth slower than teammate Aberdein.

Testing times (combined):

Pos. Driver Car Time
1 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS 5 1:35.169
2 germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS 5 1:35.190
3 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS 5 1:35.233
4 germany Rene Rast Audi RS 5 1:35.487
5 switzerland Nico Muller  Audi RS 5 1:35.569
6 sweden Joel Eriksson BMW M4 1:35.884
7 canada Bruno Spengler BMW M4 1:35.957
8 germany Timo Glock BMW M4 1:35.957
9 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein Audi RS 5 1:36.053
10 austria Ferdinand Habsburg Aston Martin Vantage 1:36.053
11 france Loic Duval Audi RS 5 1:36.076
12 brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Audi RS 5 1:36.194
13 South Africa Sheldon van der Linde BMW M4 1:36.249
14 germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 1:36.255
15 United Kingdom Jake Dennis Aston Martin Vantage 1:36.345
16 United Kingdom Paul di Resta Aston Martin Vantage 1:36.580
17 spain Daniel Juncadella Aston Martin Vantage 1:36.701
18 austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 1:36.823
Next article
WRT Audi signs Fittipaldi to complete DTM grid

Previous article

WRT Audi signs Fittipaldi to complete DTM grid
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Robin Frijns
Teams Team Abt
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso unlikely to remain with Toyota for 2019/20
WEC / Breaking news

Alonso unlikely to remain with Toyota for 2019/20

9h ago
Ferrari "got it wrong" in favouring Vettel, says Berger Article
Formula 1

Ferrari "got it wrong" in favouring Vettel, says Berger

Horner: Gasly needs to tweak driving style to suit RB15 Article
Formula 1

Horner: Gasly needs to tweak driving style to suit RB15

Latest videos
DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2 03:21
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2

Sep 24, 2018
DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1 04:13
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1

Sep 24, 2018

News in depth
Frijns tops Lausitzring DTM test for Audi
DTM

Frijns tops Lausitzring DTM test for Audi

WRT Audi signs Fittipaldi to complete DTM grid
DTM

WRT Audi signs Fittipaldi to complete DTM grid

Gallery: Audi reveals its 2019 DTM liveries
DTM

Gallery: Audi reveals its 2019 DTM liveries

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.