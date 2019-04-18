Sign in
DTM / Hockenheimring / Breaking news

WRT Audi signs Fittipaldi to complete DTM grid

By:
1h ago

Haas Formula 1 test driver Pietro Fittipaldi will contest this year's DTM with the WRT customer Audi team.

Fittipaldi, 22, has been confirmed in one of the Belgian squad's Audi RS5 Turbos for the full season after taking part in this week's official pre-season DTM test at the Lausitzing. 

The grandson of two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson has joined South African Jonathan Aberdein, 21, in WRT's line-up for its debut season in the DTM. 

Team boss Vincent Vosse said: "We are delighted to welcome Pietro alongside Jonathan, and we are now fully geared to take up the challenge of our maiden season in a fantastic series such as the DTM. 

"At WRT we have a long-standing tradition on betting on youth and give concrete opportunities to young, talented and fast drivers, and that has always paid off. 

"It makes us proud to join the DTM with the youngest pair of drivers of the 2019 field.” 

Fittipaldi, who last year contested a limited IndyCar programme with Dale Coyne Racing, thanked WRT and Audi Sport for their "trust and support" in allowing him to move into the DTM. 

"The test at the Lausitzring went very well, we did a good job and tested everything we wanted to test," he added. 

"It was my first time at Lausitz and my first time with the Audi RS5, which is different from anything I have driven so far. 

"We know that we have a lot of work ahead of us and much to learn, but I am definitely enthusiastic about the package and the project.” 

Vosse also thanked Haas, for whom Fittipaldi has tested at Barcelona and Bahrain, for allowing the Brazilian to undertake the programme.

The 2019 DTM campaign kicks off at Hockenheim on May 4-5.

DTM 2019 grid

Car Team Driver
Audi Abt Sportsline Robin Frijns
Nico Muller
Phoenix Loic Duval
Mike Rockenfeller
Rosberg Rene Rast
Jamie Green
WRT Jonathan Aberdein
Pietro Fittipaldi
BMW RMG Marco Wittmann
Bruno Spengler
Timo Glock
RBM Philipp Eng
Sheldon van der Linde
Joel Eriksson
Aston Martin R-Motorsport Paul di Resta
Jake Dennis
Daniel Juncadella
Ferdinand Habsburg
About this article

Series DTM
Event Hockenheimring
Drivers Pietro Fittipaldi
Teams Audi Sport Team WRT
Author Gary Watkins
