Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole
DTM / Red Bull Ring Race report

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann to secure double win

By:

Liam Lawson resisted race-long pressure from BMW’s Marco Wittmann to secure a double win at the Red Bull Ring and close the gap to Kelvin van der Linde in the championship standings.

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann to secure double win

AF Corse Ferrari driver Lawson got the jump on polesitter Wittmann in the pits and was then able to withstand the advances of the two-time champion to bag his third victory of the season - all while being handicapped by 25kg of ballast.

At the start of the race, Wittmann made a clean getaway from pole position in the sole Walkenhorst BMW, with Lawson slotting into second place ahead of the Rowe Racing BMW of Sheldon van der Linde.

After building a lead of one second over Lawson, Wittmann pitted at the first opportunity on lap 5, with several other drivers following him to minimise the risk from any safety car appearances.

Lawson himself peeled into the pits a lap later and returned on track well clear of Wittmann, gaining a total of 2.5s over his rival during his in-lap and the pitstop itself.

From there on, Lawson and Wittmann engaged in a close duel that continued until the final lap of the race, with the gap between the duo fluctuating between just three tenths to 1.5 seconds.

By lap 18, Wittmann was within striking distance of Lawson having successfully eaten into his advantage, but the Kiwi managed to respond to the BMW driver’s pace to pull the gap back to one second.

Wittmann’s next opportunity arrived on lap 27 when they had closed in on the yet-to-stop Audi of Nico Muller, but while Lawson was able to clear the Swiss driver into Turn 3, Wittmann himself had to wait until the start of the next tour to make a move.

The two-time DTM champion mounted a final attack in the dying stages of the race and got a better exit from the final corner, but Lawson managed to hold on to victory by just 0.215s in a drag race to the finish line.

HRT Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz was unable to challenge Lawson and Wittmann for the win as he finished 15s behind the duo in third, but a fifth podium finish in eight races keeps him firmly in the title hunt.

Winward Mercedes drivers Philip Ellis and Lucas Auer finished fourth and fifth respectively, the latter bagging a solid haul of points in his home race.

Abt Sportsline driver van der Linde was unable to make much progress from the lower regions of the top 10 on a track that highlights the weak points of the Audi, but penalties for Mercedes drivers Vincent Abril and Daniel Juncadella promoted him to a respectable sixth position.

The South African was once again the only driver from the Ingolstadt-based marque to finish in the points, with the next-highest runner Muller finishing 14th for Team Rosberg after making a late pitstop on lap 31 of 38.

Abril and Juncadella were involved in a battle with Auer for fifth position, but time penalties for exceeding track limits dropped them down to eighth and 12th respectively - denying Mercedes  a rare feat of all its seven cars finishing in the points.

With Abril and Juncadella penalised, Arjun Maini moved up to seventh in the GetSpeed AMG GT3, while Maximilian Buhk was classified ninth in the Mucke entry.

Timo Glock rounded out the points scorers in the sole surviving Rowe Racing BMW.

Lawson's Red Bull teammate Alex Albon was battling with Glock for a place inside the top 10 when he suffered a front-left puncture on his outlap, forcing him to make an unscheduled visit to the pits. That dropped him firmly to the rear of the field as he finished down in 17th.

Sheldon van der Linde also suffered a puncture early on in the race, which prompted Rowe to voluntarily retire his car.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 30 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020  
2 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 0.215
3 4 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 15.907
4 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 23.243
5 22 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 24.958
6 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 25.582
7 36 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 26.524
8 5 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 28.949
9 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 30.324
10 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M6 GT3 32.167
11 71 Germany Paul Maximilian Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 33.766
12 8 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 34.219
13 10 Belgium Esteban Muth BMW M6 GT3 37.302
14 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 40.798
15 99 Germany Sophia Flörsch Audi R8 LMS Evo 45.690
16 26 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 54.437
17 23 Thailand Alex Albon Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'20.715
18 12 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo 11 Laps
19 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 24 Laps
20 9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 31 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

Previous article

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

3 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes facing "odd" struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort

1 h
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

7 h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

21 h
5
Formula 1

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out

2 h
Latest news
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann to secure double win
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann to secure double win

0m
Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

3 h
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win
Video Inside
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win

Sep 4, 2021
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying

Sep 4, 2021
DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar
DTM

DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar

Sep 3, 2021
Latest videos
Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights 04:01
DTM
18 h

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights

DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win at Red Bull Ring 00:54
DTM
20 h

DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win at Red Bull Ring

DTM: Ludwig calls on manufacturers to join GT3-based series 00:55
DTM
Aug 26, 2021

DTM: Ludwig calls on manufacturers to join GT3-based series

DTM: Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden win 01:06
DTM
Aug 23, 2021

DTM: Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden win

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole Red Bull Ring
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Dutch GP
Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Liam Lawson More from
Liam Lawson
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying Red Bull Ring
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying

Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash Nurburgring
DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

AF Corse More from
AF Corse
GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact

Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden DTM win Nurburgring
Video Inside
DTM

Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden DTM win

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Prime
DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Trending Today

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

Mercedes facing "odd" struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes facing "odd" struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety issues for Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tight Zandvoort F1 pitlane raises safety issues for Dutch GP

Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Latest news

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann to secure double win
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann to secure double win

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.