Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying
DTM / Red Bull Ring Race report

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win

By:

Liam Lawson fended off the Mercedes of Maximilian Gotz to secure his second victory of the 2021 DTM season at the Red Bull Ring and thrust himself back into title contention.

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win

Lawson had slipped to fifth in the standings after three non-scores in the previous two rounds, but he bounced back strongly on Red Bull’s home turf to become only the second repeat winner of the year.

The 19-year-old made a clean start from pole position to lead into Turn 1 from Gotz, and was a second up of his rival by the end of Lap 2.

Gotz was the first of the leading duo to pit on lap 7, with the HRT team servicing his AMG GT3 in less than six seconds in their bid to undercut Lawson.

But the 2.5-second buffer the AF Corse driver had built in his Ferrari was enough to hold onto the net lead, with Lawson emerging in front of Gotz after making his own pitstop a lap later.

Gotz rapidly closed in on Lawson in the final stages of the race as both finally cleared the late-stopping Audis of Nico Muller and Mike Rockenfeller, but he was never in a position to make a pass on the Kiwi.

Lawson eventually crossed the line just over a second clear of Gotz to score his first DTM victory since the season opener at Monza, moving himself to third in the championship behind Kelvin van der Linde and Gotz.

While Lawson appeared to be in control up front, the battle for the final podium position went down the wire, with Philip Ellis narrowly holding into third from Alex Albon and Kelvin van der Linde.

Having charged his way from eighth on the grid after two long battles with van der Linde and Arjun Maini, Nurburgring Race 2 winner Albon was right on the tail of Ellis despite 25kg of success ballast on his Ferrari.

Albon tried to make a bold move on Ellis’ Winward Mercedes on the outside of Turn 6 but ran slightly wide, making light contact with van der Linde as the Abt Sportsline Audi driver tried to take advantage of the battle ahead of him.

This allowed Ellis the breathing space to clinch his third rostrum finish of the season, as Albon and van der Linde finished close behind him in fourth and fifth respectively.

Coming into the weekend championship leader van der Linde had warned that the Austrian venue won’t suit the Audi R8 LMS, but a top five result helped him limit the damage to his nearest rivals Gotz and Lawson.

GetSpeed’s Maini secured his best finish of the rookie DTM season in sixth, beating the top BMW of Walkenhorst driver Marco Wittmann.

Home hero Lucas Auer was eighth in the Winward Mercedes, while the top 10 was rounded out by HRT’s Vincent Abril and Rowe Racing BMW driver Timo Glock - the latter securing only his second points finish of 2021 after a nightmare start to the season.

Glock’s teammate Sheldon van der Linde was in contention for a decent haul of points when he ran straight at Turn 4 with what appeared to be a technical problem, parking his car at the exit of the corner.

Race results:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 57'48.232  
2 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 57'49.239 1.007
3 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 58'01.171 12.939
4 Thailand Alex Albon Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 58'02.514 14.282
5 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 58'03.061 14.829
6 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 58'03.428 15.196
7 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 58'03.775 15.543
8 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 58'05.239 17.007
9 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 58'07.976 19.744
10 Germany Timo Glock BMW M6 GT3 58'10.392 22.160
11 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 58'11.436 23.204
12 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 58'13.832 25.600
13 Germany Paul Maximilian Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 58'17.690 29.458
14 Belgium Esteban Muth BMW M6 GT3 58'18.217 29.985
15 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 58'26.407 38.175
16 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 58'27.644 39.412
17 Germany Sophia Flörsch Audi R8 LMS Evo 58'55.400 1'07.168
18 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 47'15.671 7 Laps
19 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo 24'17.109 23 Laps
20 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 14'15.922 29 Laps
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

