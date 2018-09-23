Sign in
DTM / Spielberg / Race report

Red Bull Ring DTM: Rast takes record fourth straight win

shares
comments

David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 23, 2018, 12:41 PM

Rene Rast became the first driver to win four consecutive DTM races in the modern era of the championship, as he doubled up in the penultimate round of the season at the Red Bull Ring.

Rast started only eighth on the grid but had a superb start to leave the Remus curve already in fourth behind pole-sitter Gary Paffett, Nico Muller and Paul di Resta.

Muller took the lead on the exit of Remus on lap three which was then followed by Paffett attacking Muller but unable to make a move.

The order of the top four otherwise remained unchanged until Rast pitted on lap 17.

Di Resta followed suit a lap later but had to surrender third to Rast, who then also passed Paffett next time around after a poor stop for the Briton.

Rast then moved ahead of Muller soon afterwards and cruised to the finish, winning his fourth race in a row and closing the gap to the championship lead to 30 points ahead of the Hockenheim finale.

Muller took second as Paffett and di Resta battled for third, with the Scotsman managing to make a move shortly after their pitstops.

But Paffett was able to fight back this time around at Schlossgold and secured third, 2.2s ahead of di Resta, whose points lead is now down to just four.

Joel Eriksson and Pascal Wehrlein were fifth and sixth after the start and they kept their positions until the finish.

Timo Glock was investigated but escaped a penalty for forcing Edoardo Mortara off track to take seventh ahead of Mike Rockenfeller.

Mortara lost two places in his brief off-track excursion and then fell behind Philipp Eng on the last lap to finish 10th.

Daniel Juncadella was attacking Glock for seventh in the dying stages but went off at Remus, eventually settling for 11th.

Mercedes wildcard Sebastien Ogier had to make an additional pitstop to clean his windscreen and was 17th, a lap down.

After mechanical issues in qualifying, Lucas Auer also had to retire in the pits in the race as well, as Augusto Farfus stopped on track.

Race results:

Pos. Driver Car Time/Gap
1 Germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 57'45.704
2 Switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 0.421
3 United Kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 4.700
4 United Kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 6.963
5 Sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 10.889
6 Germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 14.709
7 Germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 15.692
8 Germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 20.193
9 Austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 24.830
10 Italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 25.685
11 Spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 26.314
12 United Kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 26.647
13 Netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 36.841
14 Germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 37.659
15 Canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 38.013
16 France Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 38.336
17 France Sébastien Ogier  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1 Lap
18 Austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 13 Laps
19 Brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 25 Laps
