DTM / Spielberg / Qualifying report

Red Bull Ring DTM: Paffett claims pole by 0.028s

Red Bull Ring DTM: Paffett claims pole by 0.028s
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 23, 2018, 9:06 AM

DTM title contender Gary Paffett took pole position for the Sunday DTM race at the Red Bull Ring, beating Nico Muller by 0.028s.

In damp conditions, Audi looked strongest in the early stages as four different drivers led the way and Rene Rast ended the first half of qualifying in first place.

Rast stayed in first until the final minute of qualifying when Mercedes' Pascal Wehrlein demoted him, only for Muller to immediately move ahead of the former F1 driver.

However, Paffett then went two tenths quicker and topped the session with a 1m23.404s, as Muller's last-gasp improvement fell just short.

Paffett's rival and points leader Paul di Resta will start third as two more Mercedes drivers Edoardo Mortara and Wehrlein completed the top five.

Joel Eriksson was the top BMW in sixth ahead of Timo Glock and Rast, who did not improve on his time in the late stages.

Daniel Juncadella, stripped of a win with a last-lap penalty on Saturday, was ninth as Philipp Eng completed the top 10.

Lucas Auer, who spent the first half of the session in the pits with mechanics working in the car, was 14th.

Mercedes wildcard Sebastien Ogier rounded out the order in 19th, but was only 0.248s slower than Loic Duval in 18th.

Qualifying results

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 12 1'23.404  
2 Switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 13 1'23.432 0.028
3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 13 1'23.632 0.228
4 Italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 13 1'23.712 0.308
5 Germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 14 1'23.748 0.344
6 Sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 12 1'23.773 0.369
7 Germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 12 1'23.853 0.449
8 Germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 12 1'23.866 0.462
9 Spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 14 1'23.885 0.481
10 Austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 13 1'23.969 0.565
11 Netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 13 1'24.014 0.610
12 United Kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 13 1'24.040 0.636
13 Germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 13 1'24.070 0.666
14 Austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 9 1'24.133 0.729
15 Canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 13 1'24.185 0.781
16 Brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 14 1'24.250 0.846
17 Germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 13 1'24.422 1.018
18 France Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 13 1'24.452 1.048
19 France Sébastien Ogier  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 13 1'24.700 1.296
About this article

Series DTM
Event Spielberg
Sub-event Sunday qualifying
Drivers Gary Paffett
Teams HWA AG
Author David Gruz
Article type Qualifying report

