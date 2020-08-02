Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
04 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Spa / Race report

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel

shares
comments
Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 12:51 PM

Rene Rast overhauled long-time leader Nico Muller in a tense duel to win the second race of the 2020 DTM season at Spa Francorchamps.

Muller made a quick getaway from third on the grid, immediately dispatching his teammate Robin Frijns on the run to La Source before setting his sights on polesitter Rast.

On Lap 4, Muller sufficiently closed in on Rast to pull alongside the two-time champion along the Kemmel straight and slipped past him at the outside of Les Combes.

However, unlike Saturday’s opener where Muller checked out after moving to the front, the Abt driver was unable to pull more than a second clear of Rast.

Rast eventually started falling into the clutches of Frijns in third as his tyres wore, and was nearly overtaken at the downhill Bruxelles right-hander, but managed to hold on to second until his mandatory stop on Lap 13 of 26.

He initially lost time passing the yet-to-stop BMW of Marco Wittmann, but once ahead he slowly started chipping away at the lead of Muller.

Finally, on lap 21, Rast was able to breeze past Muller heading into Les Combes, claiming the lead for the first time since the opening part of the race.

After moving ahead, Rast was unable to break away from Muller, the gap between the dropping to as low as 0.3s at the start of the final lap.

However, the two-time champion did just enough to secure his 18th career win and prevent Muller from completing a clean sweep of victories in the Spa weekend.

Frijns finished over five seconds behind the leading duo in third to secure Audi’s second podium lockout of the weekend.

Jamie Green charged from lower reaches of the grid once again, passing Mike Rockenfeller at La Source on Lap 20 to finish fourth.

Sheldon van der Linde was classified the top BMW driver in sixth, 24s down on the race winner, as the Bavarian brand again struggled to match the performance of Audi.

Loic Duval, who had to start 13th after losing his best qualifying time for a breach of track limits, recovered to seventh, last of the factory Audi drivers.

Former Mercedes DTM driver Lucas Auer was the second-highest BMW finisher in eighth, ahead of BMW stablemate Jonathan Aberdein.

Two-time DTM champion Wittmann extended his first stint until Lap 19, allowing him to charge through the field in the final hour to claim the final championship point in 10th.

Formula 1 convert Robert Kubica endured another a difficult race at the wheel of an ART-run customer BMW, finishing 14th, only ahead of the two-stopping Ferdinand Habsburg (WRT Audi).

Harrison Newey was the only driver to retire from the race, the Englishman pulling his WRT Audi into the pits on lap 13 with what appeared to be a technical problem.

Newey was earlier handed a drive-through penalty for pitching Aberdein into a spin at the exit of Bus Stop Chicane on Lap 1.

DTM Spa Francorchamps - Race 2 Results:

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 57'17.254
2 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 57'17.737
3 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 57'22.647
4 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 57'28.334
5 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 57'40.689
6 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 57'41.372
7 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 57'44.382
8 22 Austria Lucas Auer BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 58'00.352
9 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 58'01.027
10 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 58'04.056
11 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 58'05.003
12 13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 58'07.568
13 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 58'11.460
14 8 Poland Robert Kubica BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 58'47.699
15 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 59'06.491
  10 United Kingdom Harrison Newey Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 14 laps
View full results
Spa DTM: Rast denies Frijns pole for second race

Previous article

Spa DTM: Rast denies Frijns pole for second race
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Spa
Drivers René Rast
Teams Audi Sport Team Rosberg
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Live: Follow the British GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
1h

Live: Follow the British GP as it happens

Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
53m

Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles
World Superbike World Superbike / Race report
1h

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance

Todt: "Inappropriate" to force drivers into activism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Todt: "Inappropriate" to force drivers into activism

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"

F1 to live stream Nurburgring race on YouTube
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to live stream Nurburgring race on YouTube

Latest news

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel
DTM DTM / Race report
1h

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel

Spa DTM: Rast denies Frijns pole for second race
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Spa DTM: Rast denies Frijns pole for second race

Rast says he had to lift to avoid Muller Eau Rouge crash
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Rast says he had to lift to avoid Muller Eau Rouge crash

Spa DTM: Muller wins as Audi dominates season opener
DTM DTM / Race report

Spa DTM: Muller wins as Audi dominates season opener

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow the British GP as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix

53m
3
World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles

1h
4
Formula 1

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

5
Formula 1

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance

Latest videos

Spa: Race 1 highlights 03:56
DTM

Spa: Race 1 highlights

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

Latest news

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel
DTM

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel

Spa DTM: Rast denies Frijns pole for second race
DTM

Spa DTM: Rast denies Frijns pole for second race

Rast says he had to lift to avoid Muller Eau Rouge crash
DTM

Rast says he had to lift to avoid Muller Eau Rouge crash

Spa DTM: Muller wins as Audi dominates season opener
DTM

Spa DTM: Muller wins as Audi dominates season opener

Spa DTM: Frijns on pole as Audi sweeps top four
DTM

Spa DTM: Frijns on pole as Audi sweeps top four

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.