Previous
DTM / Nurburgring / Race report

Nurburgring DTM: Rast wins, nightmare for Muller

shares
comments
Nurburgring DTM: Rast wins, nightmare for Muller
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 12:39 PM

Rene Rast won his sixth race of the 2019 DTM season at the Nurburgring while Audi teammate Nico Muller conceded significant ground in the title fight after a nightmare showing.

Muller had looked set to challenge polesitter Rast off the line, having squeezed past BMW's Bruno Spengler for second, until it became apparent the Swiss driver had jumped the start.

He took his subsequent drive-through penalty at the end of the third lap of 41, and Muller swiftly returned to the pits for his mandatory pitstop three laps later, taking the gamble of a safety car to shake up the order.

But a safety car never materialised and Muller struggled to make up ground until the pitstop window, making his way up to the fringes of the top 10 before his aged tyres began to drop off.

He was embroiled in a late battle with R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver Paul di Resta, forcing the 2010 DTM champion onto the grass at the exit of the Turn 5 hairpin as di Resta smashed through an advertising board and continued.

Muller was shown a black-and-white flag for the offence and then slipped to 16th at the flag - the last of the classified runners - as Rast cruised to victory unchallenged to extend his championship advantage over Muller to a comfortable 47 points.

Rast ran with fellow Audi driver Mike Rockenfeller in close support for the majority of the race and Rast was able to build a gap of over 15s before Rockenfeller slowed on track and pulled into the pits late on to retire.

Rockenfeller's late retirement boosted two BMWs onto the podium, with Spengler running a lonely race to second, while Marco Wittmann kept his increasingly slim title hopes alive by finishing third after charging from 11th on the grid.

After climbing to seventh on the first lap, Wittmann's RMG BMW team called the strategy perfectly for him to rejoin the track in a train of cars battling for fourth.

While he came out ahead of Spengler, Wittmann ran wide midway through the Mercedes Arena bend on his out-lap to allow Spengler into a net second.

But Wittmann was boosted by WRT Audi driver Jonathan Aberdein's multiple scrapes in battle - including one with Jamie Green, which helped the two-time champion close in on the pack.

After a long-running battle with Green, Wittmann managed to narrowly scrape ahead on the exit of the heavy-braking Turn 1 right-hander.

Green eventually finished fifth behind Aberdein, who took his joint-best DTM result with fourth.

Audi driver Loic Duval was shown a black-and-white flag for forcing Sheldon van der Linde's BMW wide on his way to sixth.

Van der Linde finished in seventh ahead of BMW stablemates Joel Eriksson and Timo Glock, while Robin Frijns completed the scorers in 10th for Audi. Daniel Juncadella was the highest-placed Aston Martin driver in 11th.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Laps Gap
1 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 41  
2 7 Canada Bruno Spengler BMW M4 Turbo DTM 41 10.787
3 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 41 17.299
4 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 41 24.537
5 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 41 27.158
6 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 41 27.338
7 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 41 27.650
8 47 Sweden Joel Eriksson BMW M4 Turbo DTM 41 27.880
9 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 41 30.924
10 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 41 31.025
11 23 Spain Daniel Juncadella Aston Martin Vantage DTM 41 32.590
12 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Aston Martin Vantage DTM 41 38.344
13 3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta Aston Martin Vantage DTM 41 42.114
14 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 41 45.746
15 21 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 41 1'04.566
16 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 41 1'09.161
  99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 25 16 Laps
  76 United Kingdom Jake Dennis Aston Martin Vantage DTM 25 16 Laps
View full results
About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring
Sub-event Race 1
Drivers René Rast , Nico Müller
Teams Audi Sport Team Rosberg
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Nurburgring

Nurburgring

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Qualifying 2 Starts in
18 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
55 Seconds

