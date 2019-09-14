Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
12 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Nurburgring / Qualifying report

Nurburgring DTM: Rast extends points lead with pole

shares
comments
Nurburgring DTM: Rast extends points lead with pole
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 9:23 AM

Rene Rast took his seventh pole position of the 2019 DTM season at the Nurburgring, with BMW making a surprise improvement as Bruno Spengler sealed a front-row start.

Rast's final-minute lap, a 1m19.642s,  was enough to secure pole, as BMW put up sterner opposition in a bid to secure its first pole since the Brands Hatch opener in August.

While Rast was placed under investigation for speeding in the pitlane, he was only hit with a 50 euro fine for the transgression.

Spengler's 1m19.822s best was enough for second and put him clear of Rast's main title rival Nico Muller.

Muller managed to jump from the fringes of the top 10 to third in the last minute, allowing Rast to grow his title advantage by two points to a margin of 22 with four races remaining.

Mike Rockenfeller - who topped yesterday's second practice session - qualified in fourth ahead of WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein, with the pair both taking it in turns to lead the times during the session.

Sheldon van der Linde also briefly topped the times during a flurry of late fast laps at the Nurburgring but was shuffled down to sixth ahead of BMW stablemate Timo Glock.

Loic Duval, Jamie Green and Robin Frijns made it seven Audis in the top 10 by taking eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

Marco Wittmann was a surprising 11th, having seen an initial bid at a fast lap hindered by coming across Green at the Coca-Cola Kurve right before beginning his effort. He also ran wide at the long Mercedes Arena bend minutes later.

WRT's Pietro Fittipaldi was 12th ahead of BMW's Philipp Eng, who caused a late yellow flag when he pulled off the track with a gearbox-related problem.

Paul di Resta was the leading R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver in 14th.

Session results

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 12 1'19.642  
2 7 Canada Bruno Spengler BMW M4 Turbo DTM 11 1'19.822 0.180
3 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 12 1'19.908 0.266
4 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 11 1'19.914 0.272
5 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 10 1'19.943 0.301
6 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 12 1'20.108 0.466
7 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 11 1'20.141 0.499
8 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 12 1'20.177 0.535
9 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 13 1'20.196 0.554
10 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 10 1'20.215 0.573
11 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 12 1'20.468 0.826
12 21 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 12 1'20.485 0.843
13 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 10 1'20.496 0.854
14 3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta Aston Martin Vantage DTM 12 1'20.502 0.860
15 47 Sweden Joel Eriksson BMW M4 Turbo DTM 12 1'20.559 0.917
16 76 United Kingdom Jake Dennis Aston Martin Vantage DTM 11 1'20.686 1.044
17 23 Spain Daniel Juncadella Aston Martin Vantage DTM 12 1'20.750 1.108
18 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Aston Martin Vantage DTM 6 1'25.139 5.497
View full results
Next article
Super GT teams reveal liveries for DTM wildcards

Previous article

Super GT teams reveal liveries for DTM wildcards
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring
Sub-event Qualifying 1
Drivers Bruno Spengler , René Rast , Nico Müller
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Nurburgring

Nurburgring

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Race 1 Starts in
01 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
07 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental

2h
2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo comfortably fastest in FP3

1h
3
Formula 1

Gallery: All of Vettel's F1 race wins

13m
4
FIA F2

Correa showing 'slight improvement', says family

5
MotoGP

Smith "very keen" to be KTM's Zarco replacement

32m

Latest videos

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:22
DTM

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights 04:17
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights

Latest news

Nurburgring DTM: Rast extends points lead with pole
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Rast extends points lead with pole

Super GT teams reveal liveries for DTM wildcards
DTM

Super GT teams reveal liveries for DTM wildcards

R-Motorsport launches one-make Vantage Cup series
DTM

R-Motorsport launches one-make Vantage Cup series

DTM approaches Silverstone over 2020 race
DTM

DTM approaches Silverstone over 2020 race

Lexus, Nissan unveil star line-ups for DTM finale
DTM

Lexus, Nissan unveil star line-ups for DTM finale

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.