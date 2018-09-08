Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Nurburgring / Race report

Nurburging DTM: Rast wins, Paffett retakes points lead

shares
comments
Nurburging DTM: Rast wins, Paffett retakes points lead
By: Tom Errington
Sep 8, 2018, 12:40 PM

Rene Rast won a scrappy DTM race at the Nurburgring in which Gary Paffett resumed the title lead ahead of Mercedes teammate Paul di Resta.

Rast's victory was secured in the first stint as he sternly blocked the advances of fellow front-row starter Paffett on the row to Turn 1 before building a lead of several seconds over the chasing Mercedes driver and BMW's Bruno Spengler.

The battle between the Mercedes and BMW driver only further helped Rast bolt clear with the duel ending once Spengler dived past Paffett at Turn 1 on lap 14 of 40. 

Rast pitted from the lead two laps later with Paffett following him in and Rast returned to the track well clear of his rival to win by a margin of 0.8s. 

Paffett would be demoted to third by Spengler after his rival served his mandatory pitstop two laps later than Paffett. 

The Mercedes driver briefly threatened Spengler but fell back to finish a lonely third behind his foe. 

But the podium finish was enough to elevate Paffett back into the title lead by eight points after di Resta was spun out at Turn 4 by a misjudged attempted pass by Philipp Eng, who hit the Mercedes on the inside and forced it off the track. 

Di Resta had been fifth at the time but dropped to 11th before eventually falling to last after the pitstops had shaken out, with Eng in 16th after serving a drive-through penalty for his part in the collision. 

BMW's Marco Wittmann was fourth after failing in a bid to overtake Auer for fourth and instead jumping the Mercedes man through by strategically making his pitstop one lap after Auer. 

But Wittmann fell back to fifth in the final laps when BMW's Timo Glock surged by. 

Glock's race had previously threatened to fall apart when he was drawn into a contentious battle with Dani Juncadella. 

A superb start from 12th on the grid allowed him to rise up to ninth and behind the Mercedes, but in his haste to pass Glock shoved Juncadella wide on the run through the sweeping long run of Turns 2 and 3. 

That dropped Juncadella to 15th with Glock lucky to continue in eighth, albeit with a warning for his aggression - with Juncadella earning his own for a similar move on Glock on the opening lap.

Glock then rose to the lead by stopping later than all the field except Audi's Mike Rockenfeller and Loic Duval.

The BMW driver returned to the field in sixth before battling his way to fourth, pressuring Paffett before running wide at the chicane approaching the Coca-Cola Curve.

Wittmann then finished fifth with Rockenfeller - the penultimate driver to make his pitstop - taking sixth. 

Pascal Wehrlein made up for a poor start that drew him into the midfield pack to finish seventh ahead of Duval - the last driver to make his pitstop - Augusto Farfus and Nico Muller. 

Edoardo Mortara and Robin Frijns clashed on the opening lap, forcing the latter into a spin, and the pair finished 13th and 17th respectively. 

Audi's Jamie Green earned a warning for forcing Frijns into the grass late on and ended the race in 14th ahead of Juncadella and Eng.

Race results:

Pos. # Driver Car Time/Gap
1 33 Germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 57'14.769
2 7 Canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 0.862
3 2 United Kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 6.862
4 16 Germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 7.277
5 11 Germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 10.048
6 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 23.208
7 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 26.827
8 28 France Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 27.401
9 15 Brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 35.685
10 51 Switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 36.243
11 22 Austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 40.143
12 47 Sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 43.488
13 48 Italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 43.664
14 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 45.384
15 23 Spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 47.909
16 25 Austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 54.210
17 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 56.215
18 3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'04.040
Next DTM article
Nurburgring DTM: Rast denies Paffett pole by 0.028s

Previous article

Nurburgring DTM: Rast denies Paffett pole by 0.028s

Next article

Di Resta slams Eng after losing DTM points lead

Di Resta slams Eng after losing DTM points lead
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring
Drivers Gary Paffett , René Rast
Author Tom Errington
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2 03:21
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1 04:13
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1

News in depth
DTM
DTM

DTM "completely open" to evaluating Donington switch

Mercedes wary of
DTM

Mercedes wary of "negative spiral" ahead of DTM decider

Ogier feels he showed full-time DTM potential
DTM

Ogier feels he showed full-time DTM potential

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.