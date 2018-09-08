Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Nurburgring / Qualifying report

Nurburgring DTM: Rast denies Paffett pole by 0.028s

shares
comments
Nurburgring DTM: Rast denies Paffett pole by 0.028s
By: Tom Errington
Sep 8, 2018, 9:51 AM

Defending DTM champion Rene Rast stole a last-gasp pole position from title contender Gary Paffett for the opening race at the Nurburgring.

Rast's first pole in 2018 - only Audi's second during a difficult campaign - came after the chequered flag had flown, quickly setting the fastest first sector of anyone before losing minimal time to beat Paffett by 0.028s with his lap of 1m22.203s.

Paffett had initially set the quickest lap in the final minute with a lap completed in 1m22.231s.

While Mercedes has dominated most of the DTM season and has usually had the edge at the Nurburgring, it filled just two of top five positions.

BMW's Bruno Spengler qualified in third ahead of Lucas Auer's Mercedes, with two-time champion Marco Wittmann fifth in his BMW.

Phillip Eng qualified sixth, having held provisional pole earlier in the session ahead of Dani Juncadella.

Points leader Paul di Resta could only qualify eighth after progressively sliding down the times.

Pascal Wehrlein was ninth ahead of BMW's Augusto Farfus.

BMW's Timo Glock has largely fallen out of the title race and qualified 12th behind the Audi of Mike Rockenfeller.

Rast continued to be the leading Audi driver as several others floundered, as Jamie Green ended up 14th ahead of Mercedes's Edoardo Mortara.

Loic Duval ran wide and spat gravel onto the track early in the session and qualified 18th and last, with teammates Robin Frijns and Nico Muller ending up 16th and 17th ahead of him.

Session results

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS5 DTM 13 1'22.203  
2 2 United Kingdom Gary Paffett Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 12 1'22.231 0.028
3 7 Canada Bruno Spengler BMW M4 DTM 11 1'22.281 0.078
4 22 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 12 1'22.337 0.134
5 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 DTM 12 1'22.350 0.147
6 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 DTM 12 1'22.390 0.187
7 23 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 12 1'22.448 0.245
8 3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 12 1'22.530 0.327
9 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 12 1'22.557 0.354
10 15 Brazil Augusto Farfus BMW M4 DTM 13 1'22.570 0.367
11 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS5 DTM 12 1'22.585 0.382
12 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 DTM 12 1'22.604 0.401
13 47 Sweden Joel Eriksson BMW M4 DTM 12 1'22.639 0.436
14 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS5 DTM 12 1'22.677 0.474
15 48 Italy Edoardo Mortara Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 12 1'22.913 0.710
16 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS5 DTM 13 1'22.918 0.715
17 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS5 DTM 12 1'23.025 0.822
18 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS5 DTM 12 1'23.180 0.977
Next DTM article
Schumacher handed Mercedes DTM demo run at Nurburgring

Previous article

Schumacher handed Mercedes DTM demo run at Nurburgring

Next article

Nurburging DTM: Rast wins, Paffett retakes points lead

Nurburging DTM: Rast wins, Paffett retakes points lead
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring
Sub-event Saturday qualifying
Drivers Bruno Spengler , Gary Paffett , René Rast
Author Tom Errington
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2 03:21
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1 04:13
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1

News in depth
DTM
DTM

DTM "completely open" to evaluating Donington switch

Mercedes wary of
DTM

Mercedes wary of "negative spiral" ahead of DTM decider

Ogier feels he showed full-time DTM potential
DTM

Ogier feels he showed full-time DTM potential

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.