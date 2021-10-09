Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype
DTM / Norisring Race report

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates, Lawson extends points lead

By:

Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz claimed a dominant victory in the penultimate DTM race of the season at Norisring, as Liam Lawson extended his points advantage with a podium.

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates, Lawson extends points lead

With Abt Sportsline's Kelvin van der Linde finishing a disappointing fourth after an opportunistic lunge at the start backfired, Lawson will head to Sunday's title decider with a significant 18-point advantage over the South African.

Gotz's second victory of the season keeps him well in the title hunt, just one point behind van der Linde in the championship standings and 19 adrift of championship leader Lawson.

Story of the race

At the start of the race, van der Linde tried to pass polesitter Lawson into the first braking zone at Turn 2 but ran too deep into the corner, leaving him wide at the exit and allowing a number of cars to come through.

As van der Linde dropped from second to seventh after brushing the barriers on the outside, Lawson came under pressure from the Winward Mercedes of Philip Ellis, who had taken a narrow line into Turn 2 after starting from fifth on the grid.

Lawson and Ellis ran side-by-side on the run down to Turn 4, with the AF Corse driver powerless to defend the lead with 18kg of ballast on his Ferrari.

Over the next few laps, Gotz was on a charge in the HRT Mercedes, dispatching a fast-starting Nick Cassidy at Turn 7 before making the same move on Cassidy's teammate Lawson on lap 7 of 67.

In a short span of time Gotz had closed in on race leader Ellis and on lap 10 he pulled off the same overtake into the final hairpin, moving to the front of the pack for the first time in the race.

Within two laps, Gotz had pulled out a lead of over a second and he continued his advantage up front, returning to the track with a seven second gap after his pitstop on lap 23.

Despite the HRT team instructing him to slow down his pace in the second half of the race, Gotz still took the chequered flag by the best part of 10 seconds, scoring a first win in the DTM since the Lausitzring round in July.

Liam Lawson, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Liam Lawson, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

While Gotz's position was never threatened once he moved into the lead of the race, the fight for second place went down to the wire between the GetSpeed Mercedes of Arjun Maini and championship leader Lawson.

Maini had slipped from fourth to sixth at the start but a rapid in-lap - 1.3s second quicker than Lawson's - and an equally quick pitstop brought him back on track in second place.

The Indian driver managed to build a small buffer up front after completing his pitstop, but Lawson managed to eat into its advantage in the final stages of the season.

Maini ultimately managed to hold on to second to claim a maiden podium in the DTM, with Lawson settling in third place in the lead AF Corse Ferrari.

However, with championship rival van der Linde finishing right behind him in fourth, Lawson remains the favourite for the title with just Sunday's race to run.

Van der Linde was always going to face an uphill battle to finish on the podium after slipping to seventh at the flag and was only able to regain one position in the first stint - when Lucas Auer ran wide at Turn 2.

A quick pitstop sequence allowed him to return to the track in a net fourth place, but he couldn't pass Lawson on track despite the Red Bull driver carrying the extra weight in his car.

Fifth place in the race went to the other AF Corse Ferrari of Cassidy, whose brilliant getaway laid the foundation of a strong result in his maiden appearance of the season.

The Kiwi didn't complete his pitstop until the final two minutes of the race and emerged right in front of rival van der Linde, but couldn't keep the Audi driver behind - the two drivers banging wheels at Turn 7.

Auer finished sixth for the Winward team ahead of GruppeM Mercedes' Daniel Juncadella, while Team Rosberg Audi's Nico Muller scored only his second points finish in four rounds with eighth.

Mucke Mercedes's Maximilian Buhk and Ellis rounded out the points scorers in ninth and 10th respectively.

After losing the lead to Gotz on lap 10, Ellis was tagged by Lawson as they went into the Turn 5 left-hander, with the contact pitching him into a half spin and leaving him tumbling down the order.

Esteban Muth was T3 Lamborghini's top finisher in 11th, while two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann failed to score a point for the third race in succession after finishing 12th. The Walkenhorst driver, who qualified on the back row, is now out of the title fight.

Elsewhere, wildcard entrant Lucas di Grassi finished 15th in the fourth Abt Sportsline Audi.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 4 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo  
2 36 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 7.651
3 30 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 8.043
4 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 11.678
5 23 New Zealand Nick Cassidy Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 11.974
6 22 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 14.593
7 8 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 15.109
8 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 15.601
9 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 24.629
10 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 25.245
11 10 Belgium Esteban Muth BMW M6 GT3 29.361
12 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 29.712
13 99 Germany Sophia Flörsch Audi R8 LMS Evo 31.358
14 5 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 32.163
15 37 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Audi R8 LMS Evo 2'43.091
16 12 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Laps
  16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M6 GT3 6 Laps
  26 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 36 Laps
  31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 39 Laps
  9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 62 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype

Previous article

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

1 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP

2 d
3
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1

4 h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

6 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

23 h
Latest news
Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates, Lawson extends points lead
DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates, Lawson extends points lead

13m
DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype
DTM

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype

3 h
Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole
Video Inside
DTM

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole

4 h
Van der Linde to remain in DTM in 2022 with Abt Audi
DTM

Van der Linde to remain in DTM in 2022 with Abt Audi

23 h
Can Red Bull's Lawson capitalise on rookie DTM title chance?
DTM

Can Red Bull's Lawson capitalise on rookie DTM title chance?

Oct 7, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole 00:39
DTM
11m

DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole

Round 14: Hockenheimring - Race Highlights 03:31
DTM
Oct 3, 2021

Round 14: Hockenheimring - Race Highlights

Round 13: Hockenheimring - Race Highlights 04:10
DTM
Oct 2, 2021

Round 13: Hockenheimring - Race Highlights

DTM: Van der Linde wins at Hockenheim 00:55
DTM
Oct 2, 2021

DTM: Van der Linde wins at Hockenheim

Round 13: Feature Hockenheimring 02:14
DTM
Oct 2, 2021

Round 13: Feature Hockenheimring

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype
DTM

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole Norisring
Video Inside
DTM

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Trending Today

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates, Lawson extends points lead
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates, Lawson extends points lead

Turkish GP: Gasly leads damp FP3 as Russell spin causes red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Gasly leads damp FP3 as Russell spin causes red flag

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020

Latest news

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates, Lawson extends points lead
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates, Lawson extends points lead

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype
DTM DTM

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Lawson beats van der Linde to Saturday pole

Van der Linde to remain in DTM in 2022 with Abt Audi
DTM DTM

Van der Linde to remain in DTM in 2022 with Abt Audi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.