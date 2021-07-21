Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52
DTM / Lausitzring News

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

By:

The DTM returns to action this weekend at the Lausitzring following last month's season opener at Monza. Find out where to watch it and how.

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The Lausitzring is an annual fixture on the DTM calendar but this year's event will be like no other, with the series incorporating the first turn of the tri-oval into its familiar Grand Prix layout. This will create a hybrid track configuration, requiring cars to be quick on both the high-speed, banked Turn 1 and the more complicated in-field section.

The initial reaction to the refreshed layout has overwhelmingly been positive, with many expecting to go flat out through the oval part of the track in qualifying.

This should spice up the action in the DTM, which witnessed two first-time race winners at Monza last time out, with Formula 2 star Liam Lawson clinching victory for the AF Corse-run Red Bull team in Race 1 and Audi ace Kelvin van der Linde taking top honours in Sunday's race.

While undercuts proved to be extremely beneficial at the Italian venue, with the entire field making their mandatory stop before the one-third distance in the second race to prevent being passed by other cars in the pits, slower tyre warm-up means the overcut could be the strategy of choice at the Lausitzring this weekend.

Several other factors will also come into play, most notably the temperature in the southern part of the Brandenburg state where the track is located.

Lausitzring DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

16:30

FP2

14:05

15:05

 16:05

10:05

07:05

 00:05

23:05

19:35

Qualifying 1

 08:30

09:30

 10:30

04:30

01:30

 18:30

17:30

 14:00
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:10

09:10

 10:10

04:10

01:10

18:10

17:10

13:40
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 00:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2021 Lausitzring DTM session timings in the UK 

Friday 23rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 12:45 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:05 - 15:35 BST

Saturday 24th July 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 09:30 - 09:50 BST
  • Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday 25th July 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 09:10 - 9:30
  • Race 2: 12:30 BST

2021 Lausitzring DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday 23rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 13:45 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:05 - 16:35 CEST

Saturday 24th July 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 10:30 - 10:50 CEST
  • Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday 25th July 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 10:10 - 10:30 CEST
  • Race: 13:30 CEST

2021 Lausitzring DTM session timings in the US

Friday 23rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  07:00 - 07:45 ET / 04:00 - 04:45 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  10:05 - 10:35 ET / 07:05 - 07:35 PT

Saturday 24th July 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 04:30 - 04:50 ET / 01:30 - 01:50 PT
  • Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 25th July 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 04:10 - 04:30 ET / 01:10 - 01:30 PT
  • Race 2:  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2021 Lausitzring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 23rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 21:45 AEST

Saturday 24th July 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 00:05 - 00:35 AEST 
  • Qualifying 1 - 18:30 - 18:50 AEST
  • Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday 25th July 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 18:10 - 18:30 AEST
  • Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2021 DTM Lausitzring session timings in Africa

Friday 23rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 13:45 SAT / 14:00 - 14:45 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2: 16:05 - 16:35 SAT / 17:05 - 17:35 EAT

Saturday 24th July 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 10:30 - 10:50 SAT / 11:30 - 11:50 EAT
  • Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 25th July 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 10:10 - 10:30 SAT / 11:10 - 11:30 EAT
  • Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 DTM Lausitzring session timings in Japan

Friday 23rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 20:45 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 23:05 - 23:35 JST

Saturday 24th July 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 17:30 - 17:50 JST 
  • Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday 25th July 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 17:10 - 17:30 JST
  • Race: 20:30 JST

2021 Lausitzring DTM session timings in India

Friday 23rd July 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:15 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:35 - 20:05 IST

Saturday 24th July 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 14:00 - 14:20 IST 
  • Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday 25th July 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 13:40 - 14:00 IST
  • Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Lausitzring DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ServusTV
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • India - Autocar India YouTube
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Lausitzring DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Lausitzring DTM races?

Both Lausitzring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Lausitzring?

Yes, the DTM will allow 10,000 fans on track each day. To purchase tickets, click here

 

https://t-car.motorsporttickets.com/en-gb/dtm?utm_medium=Editorial&utm_source=motorsport.com&utm_campaign=DTM&utm_content=Article

 

https://t-car.motorsporttickets.com/en-gb/dtm?utm_medium=Editorial&utm_source=autosport.com&utm_campaign=DTM&utm_content=Article 

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence
IMSA IMSA

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

