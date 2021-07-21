Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The Lausitzring is an annual fixture on the DTM calendar but this year's event will be like no other, with the series incorporating the first turn of the tri-oval into its familiar Grand Prix layout. This will create a hybrid track configuration, requiring cars to be quick on both the high-speed, banked Turn 1 and the more complicated in-field section.

The initial reaction to the refreshed layout has overwhelmingly been positive, with many expecting to go flat out through the oval part of the track in qualifying.

This should spice up the action in the DTM, which witnessed two first-time race winners at Monza last time out, with Formula 2 star Liam Lawson clinching victory for the AF Corse-run Red Bull team in Race 1 and Audi ace Kelvin van der Linde taking top honours in Sunday's race.

While undercuts proved to be extremely beneficial at the Italian venue, with the entire field making their mandatory stop before the one-third distance in the second race to prevent being passed by other cars in the pits, slower tyre warm-up means the overcut could be the strategy of choice at the Lausitzring this weekend.

Several other factors will also come into play, most notably the temperature in the southern part of the Brandenburg state where the track is located.

Lausitzring DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 FP2 14:05 15:05 16:05 10:05 07:05 00:05 23:05 19:35 Qualifying 1 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 00:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

2021 Lausitzring DTM session timings in the UK

Friday 23rd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 12:45 BST

Free Practice 2: 15:05 - 15:35 BST

Saturday 24th July 2021

Qualifying 1: 09:30 - 09:50 BST

Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday 25th July 2021

Qualifying 2: 09:10 - 9:30

Race 2: 12:30 BST

2021 Lausitzring DTM session timings in Europe

Friday 23rd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 13:45 CEST

Free Practice 2: 16:05 - 16:35 CEST

Saturday 24th July 2021

Qualifying 1: 10:30 - 10:50 CEST

Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday 25th July 2021

Qualifying 2: 10:10 - 10:30 CEST

Race: 13:30 CEST

2021 Lausitzring DTM session timings in the US

Friday 23rd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 07:00 - 07:45 ET / 04:00 - 04:45 PT

Free Practice 2: 10:05 - 10:35 ET / 07:05 - 07:35 PT

Saturday 24th July 2021

Qualifying 1: 04:30 - 04:50 ET / 01:30 - 01:50 PT

Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 25th July 2021

Qualifying 2: 04:10 - 04:30 ET / 01:10 - 01:30 PT

Race 2: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

2021 Lausitzring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 23rd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 21:45 AEST

Saturday 24th July 2021

Free Practice 2: 00:05 - 00:35 AEST

Qualifying 1 - 18:30 - 18:50 AEST

Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday 25th July 2021

Qualifying 2: 18:10 - 18:30 AEST

Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2021 DTM Lausitzring session timings in Africa

Friday 23rd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 13:45 SAT / 14:00 - 14:45 EAT

Free Practice 2: 16:05 - 16:35 SAT / 17:05 - 17:35 EAT

Saturday 24th July 2021

Qualifying 1: 10:30 - 10:50 SAT / 11:30 - 11:50 EAT

Race 1: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 25th July 2021

Qualifying 2: 10:10 - 10:30 SAT / 11:10 - 11:30 EAT

Race: 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 DTM Lausitzring session timings in Japan

Friday 23rd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 20:45 JST

Free Practice 2: 23:05 - 23:35 JST

Saturday 24th July 2021

Qualifying 1: 17:30 - 17:50 JST

Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday 25th July 2021

Qualifying 2: 17:10 - 17:30 JST

Race: 20:30 JST

2021 Lausitzring DTM session timings in India

Friday 23rd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:15 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:35 - 20:05 IST

Saturday 24th July 2021

Qualifying 1: 14:00 - 14:20 IST

Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday 25th July 2021

Qualifying 2: 13:40 - 14:00 IST

Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Lausitzring DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ServusTV

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

India - Autocar India YouTube

Indonesia - Mola TV

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Russia - Match TV

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Lausitzring DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Lausitzring DTM races?

Both Lausitzring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Lausitzring?

Yes, the DTM will allow 10,000 fans on track each day. To purchase tickets, click here

https://t-car.motorsporttickets.com/en-gb/dtm?utm_medium=Editorial&utm_source=motorsport.com&utm_campaign=DTM&utm_content=Article

https://t-car.motorsporttickets.com/en-gb/dtm?utm_medium=Editorial&utm_source=autosport.com&utm_campaign=DTM&utm_content=Article