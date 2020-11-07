Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Warm Up in
18 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Hockenheimring / Race report

Hockenheim DTM: Muller fends off Rast to set up showdown

shares
comments
Hockenheim DTM: Muller fends off Rast to set up showdown
By:

Nico Muller pulled off a late move on Rene Rast to win the penultimate DTM race of the season at Hockenheim and keep the title race alive heading into Sunday's title decider.

Title contenders Muller and Rast were engaged in a race-long battle at the German venue, the two trading places several times as two safety car periods added an extra element to the championship fight.

Muller eventually held off Rast in a tense finish to win by 0.6 seconds, ensuring he remains only 13 points behind the German with 28 still available on Sunday.

At the start of the race, Muller made a stronger launch than polesitter Rast and made a lunge into Turn 1, the two title protagonists banging wheels as Rast was forced well off track.

Muller emerged in the lead, but the race was soon neutralised for a collision between BMW’s Marco Wittmann and WRT Audi’s Harrison Newey that sent both drivers into retirement.

Muller made a perfect restart to build a 0.6s buffer in one lap, only for Rast to close the gap and attempt a move around the outside of the hairpin on the following tour.

While that attempt proved unsuccessful, Rast got a much better run coming out of Turn 5 the next time around and he breezed past Muller to return to the front.

Muller launched a counterattack and tried to repass Rast twice at the hairpin, but the Team Rosberg driver managed to rebuff each of his attempts to maintain the status quo.

When the pitstops began, Muller was the first to head to the pitlane on lap 17, with Rast following in on the next lap.

The undercut worked for Muller, with Rast dropping not only behind him but also the Audis of Robin Frijns and Jamie Green.

However, with the advantage that Rast had, he swiftly cleared Muller’s teammate Frijns before passing his own teammate Green with relative ease on lap 22.

By that time Muller had stretched a four-second buffer out front, but Rast managed to wipe out his title rival’s advantage in short order, and was on his tail by lap 27.

On the following tour, Rast replicated the same move he had pulled off on Muller early in the race, passing the Abt Audi driver well before the hairpin to snatch the lead.

At this point it appeared that Rast had done enough to take victory, but a retirement for BMW’s Timo Glock brought out a late safety car, throwing a spanner in the works.

After Glock’s car was retrieved, the race resumed for a handful of laps, with Muller right on the tail of Rast and with Green not far behind in third.

Assisted with DRS and push-to-pass, Muller dived around the outside of Rast heading into the hairpin and, although he overshot the corner, he did enough to take the lead.

Rast put intense pressure on Muller in the closing stages of the race, but the Swiss driver did enough to hold on to take the victory, taking the title battle to Sunday’s finale.

Green finished just behind the title rivals in third, returning to the podium for the first time since the season opener at Spa. Loic Duval finished nearly five seconds behind in fourth, with his Phoenix teammate Mike Rockenfeller making it an all-Audi top five.

Jonathan Aberdein was classified as the top BMW driver in sixth, ahead of Audi’s Robin Frijns, who is now mathematically out of the title fight.

Robert Kubica was sandwiched by Wittmann and Kubica at the start, but avoided damage in his ART-run BMW to finish eighth and secure his third points finish of the season.

BMW duo Philipp Eng and Sheldon van der Linde rounded out the top 10, the latter slipping down the order after contending for the final podium position at one stage.

Race results:

Cla Driver Car Gap
1 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020  
2 Germany René Rast Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 0.622
3 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 1.033
4 France Loic Duval Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 4.960
5 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 6.311
6 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 6.580
7 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 6.727
8 Poland Robert Kubica BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 8.668
9 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 9.025
10 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 11.056
11 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 12.646
12 Austria Lucas Auer BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 15.244
13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 5 Laps
14 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 9 Laps
15 United Kingdom Harrison Newey Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020  
16 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020  
View full results
Hockenheim DTM: Rast beats title rival Muller in qualifying

Previous article

Hockenheim DTM: Rast beats title rival Muller in qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Hockenheimring
Drivers René Rast , Nico Müller
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Marquez: Yamaha “cheated” – and the riders knew it
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: Yamaha “cheated” – and the riders knew it

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism

Bahrain to only allow healthcare workers for F1 double header
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bahrain to only allow healthcare workers for F1 double header

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati

European MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3 as Rossi returns
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

European MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3 as Rossi returns

Williams changes F1 trackside team for Turkey after COVID cases
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams changes F1 trackside team for Turkey after COVID cases

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat

Hunter-Reay, DHL to return with Andretti Autosport for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Hunter-Reay, DHL to return with Andretti Autosport for 2021

Latest news

Hockenheim DTM: Muller fends off Rast to set up showdown
DTM DTM / Race report

Hockenheim DTM: Muller fends off Rast to set up showdown

Hockenheim DTM: Rast beats title rival Muller in qualifying
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Hockenheim DTM: Rast beats title rival Muller in qualifying

DTM reveals demo car for 1000bhp electric series
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM reveals demo car for 1000bhp electric series

DTM to use spec GT3 cars for new era in 2021
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM to use spec GT3 cars for new era in 2021

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez: Yamaha “cheated” – and the riders knew it

2
Formula 1

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism

3
Formula 1

Bahrain to only allow healthcare workers for F1 double header

3h
4
MotoGP

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati

1h
5
MotoGP

European MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3 as Rossi returns

3h

Latest news

Hockenheim DTM: Muller fends off Rast to set up showdown
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Muller fends off Rast to set up showdown

Hockenheim DTM: Rast beats title rival Muller in qualifying
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Rast beats title rival Muller in qualifying

DTM reveals demo car for 1000bhp electric series
DTM

DTM reveals demo car for 1000bhp electric series

DTM to use spec GT3 cars for new era in 2021
DTM

DTM to use spec GT3 cars for new era in 2021

Kubica unlikely to stay for DTM's move to GT3 cars
DTM

Kubica unlikely to stay for DTM's move to GT3 cars

Latest videos

DTM: Tomorrow is now 01:04
DTM

DTM: Tomorrow is now

LIVE: DTM 2021 Presentation 00:00
DTM

LIVE: DTM 2021 Presentation

DTM 2020: Race 2 highlights – Zolder II 01:24
DTM

DTM 2020: Race 2 highlights – Zolder II

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Zolder II 01:29
DTM

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Zolder II

DTM: Zolder 2 - Race 1 Highlights 03:00
DTM

DTM: Zolder 2 - Race 1 Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.