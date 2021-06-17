Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM
DTM / Monza News

Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds

By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger

Gary Paffett says he didn't want to "compromise" Mercedes' title chances in Formula E by skipping certain races of the all-electric series to compete in the clashing DTM events.

Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds

Two-time champion Paffett will not contest the opening two rounds of the new-look DTM series this year, delaying his series return until Zolder in August, with Mucke Motorsport drafting in Spa 24 Hours winner Maximilian Buhk as his substitute.

The British driver will prioritise his duties with the Mercedes FE team, where he serves as a reserve driver and advisor having raced for its predecessor HWA during the 2018-19 season.

Mercedes is locked in a tight battle with Jaguar and DS Techeetah in only its second season in FE under its own brand, with the three outfits separated by just seven points at the halfway point of the campaign.

Paffett says his contract with Mercedes in FE does allow him room to race in other championships in case of overlap in dates, but he felt he had a duty to help the German manufacturer secure its first title in the all-electric series.

Asked if contractual obligations forced him to miss the DTM rounds at Monza and Lausitzring in favour of FE, Paffett told Motorsport.com's sister title Motorsport-Total.com: "The Formula E team have been really good with that side of things. They know I want to continue racing as well as doing my job in Formula E, so there have been allowances for that. 

"I missed in season 6 the first Formula E race I was contracted to go to because I was racing the car in Kyalami, in the [Intercontinental GT Challenge] endurance race there. 

"So I did miss a Formula E to go and race in GT3. It's not as if it can never happen.

"But the situation is that we are in a fight for a world championship and genuinely have a chance of winning it. That's what is the key factor in this really that we are in a competitive position and we don't want to compromise that at all.

"My role in Formula E has expanded massively over the last season and a half. Away from the reserve driver side of things and more in the advisor, strategic side of things. I'm becoming an essential part of the team.

"So the fact that we are in a fight for the world championship at the moment and we are doing pretty well, it's important that I'm there."

Read Also:

Paffett admits that missing two rounds means he won't be able to add a third DTM title to his previous successes in 2005 and '18, with the focus now turning to honing the steer-by-wire t on his technology on his Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Dubbed 'Space Drive' by its developers Schaeffler-Paravan, the system eliminates the need for a conventional steering column and a physical connection to the wheels, with mechanical control replaced by electric impulses.

"I think honestly fighting for the championship would obviously have been nice," said the 40-year-old.

"We are ambitious and we are looking to try and succeed and looking to try and win, to be successful. 

"I think with the development we have going forward with the system, the purpose of this season is to develop the system more than anything else. 

"Obviously having success would be great and we are looking to do that but going into the season, looking to be contending for the championship and fighting for the championship is unrealistic. We have development to do on the car, on the power steering system.

"We have no idea how the BoP is going to be this year with regards to the different brands and things like this. I think there's a lot of unknowns out there at the moment. They've gone their own route, not following what SRO does. 

"It would be interesting to see what happens and how the cars are compared to each other but our aim is same as it has been."

shares
comments

Related video

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM

Previous article

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

1d
2
Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

13h
4
Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

1d
5
Formula 1

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble

2h
Latest news
Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds
DTM

Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds

19m
Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

2h
Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM
DTM

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM

18h
What to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins
DTM

What to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins

22h
Buhk to replace absent Paffett in opening DTM races
DTM

Buhk to replace absent Paffett in opening DTM races

Jun 16, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad 00:45
DTM
Jun 10, 2021

DTM: Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

DTM: Rowe Racing criticises 2021 tyre choice 00:44
DTM
Jun 2, 2021

DTM: Rowe Racing criticises 2021 tyre choice

DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms 00:40
DTM
May 21, 2021

DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms

DTM: Single Michelin tyres to be used in the first GT3 season 00:30
DTM
May 11, 2021

DTM: Single Michelin tyres to be used in the first GT3 season

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season 01:35
DTM
May 6, 2021

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more Monza
DTM

Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

2021 MotoGP German GP – How to watch, session times & more German GP
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP German GP – How to watch, session times & more

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Gary Paffett More from
Gary Paffett
Buhk to replace absent Paffett in opening DTM races Monza
DTM

Buhk to replace absent Paffett in opening DTM races

Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes Monza
DTM

Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes

Why Mercedes' FE lessons have so far been point-less Prime
Formula E

Why Mercedes' FE lessons have so far been point-less

Mücke Motorsport More from
Mücke Motorsport
F3 entry list confirms Mucke, T-Sport as absent
Formula European Masters

F3 entry list confirms Mucke, T-Sport as absent

Floersch: Second F4 campaign could be make or break
Formula 4

Floersch: Second F4 campaign could be make or break

Mercedes confirms reduction to six cars for 2017
DTM

Mercedes confirms reduction to six cars for 2017

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

The changes that will help Mercedes avoid more 'magic button' trouble

Glickenhaus reveals Monza WEC line-up, Briscoe stood down
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus reveals Monza WEC line-up, Briscoe stood down

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

Latest news

Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds
DTM DTM

Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds

Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM
DTM DTM

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM

What to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins
DTM DTM

What to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.