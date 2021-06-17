Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Monza will mark the first time the DTM will race with GT3 cars, having ditched Class One machinery over the winter following Audi's factory withdrawal from the series.

The DTM is aiming to be the fastest GT3 series in the world by exploiting Balance of Performance of regulations to boost the performance of the cars in use.

There will be a total of 19 drivers on the grid this weekend, representing 11 teams and five manufacturers.

Two former champions will line up at Monza, namely Mike Rockenfeller and Marco Wittmann, with Rene Rast having left the series and Gary Paffett due to clashing commitments with Mercedes in Formula E.

Formula 1 podium finisher Alex Albon will make his DTM debut behind the wheel of an AlphaTauri-liveried Ferrari, run by the Italian marque's long-time GT racing partner AF Corse.

Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Ferrari and Lamborghini make up the list of manufacturers.

Monza DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 FP2 14:10 15:10 16:10 10:10 07:10 00:10 23:10 19:40 Qualifying 1 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 00:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

2021 Monza DTM session timings in the UK

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 12:45 BST

Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 BST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Qualifying 1: 09:30 - 09:50 BST

Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Qualifying 2: 09:10 - 9:30

Race 2: 12:30 BST

2021 Monza DTM session timings in Europe

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 13:45 CEST

Free Practice 2: 16:10 - 16:55 CEST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Qualifying 1: 10:30 - 10:50 CEST

Race 1: 13:30 CEST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Qualifying 2: 10:10 - 10:30 CEST

Race: 13:30 CEST

2021 Monza DTM session timings in the US

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 07:00 - 07:45 ET / 04:00 - 04:45 PT

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:55 ET / 07:10 - 07:55 PT

Saturday 19th June 2021

Qualifying 1: 04:30 - 04:50 ET / 01:30 - 01:50 PT

Race 1: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 20th June 2021

Qualifying 2: 04:10 - 04:30 ET / 01:10 - 01:30 PT

Race 2: 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

2021 Monza DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 21:45 AEST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 2: 00:10 - 00:55 AEST

Qualifying 1 - 18:30 - 18:50 AEST

Race 1: 21:30 AEST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Qualifying 2: 18:10 - 18:30 AEST

Race 2: 21:30 AEST

2021 DTM Monza session timings in Japan

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 20:45 JST

Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 JST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Qualifying 1: 17:30 - 17:50 JST

Race 1: 20:30 JST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Qualifying 2: 17:10 - 17:30 JST

Race: 20:30 JST

2021 Monza DTM session timings in India

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:15 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Qualifying 1: 14:00 - 14:20 IST

Race 1: 17:00 IST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Qualifying 2: 13:40 - 14:00 IST

Race 2: 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Monza DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ServusTV

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

Egypt - beIN Sports

India - Autocar India YouTube

Indonesia - Mola TV

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Russia - Match TV

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Monza DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Monza DTM races?

Both Monza races will run to a duration of 50 minutes. The DTM has cut short the distance marginally - five minutes and one lap to be precise - amid fears that cars could run out of fuel.

Will there be fans at Monza?

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Monza will be closed to spectators for the entire race weekend.

