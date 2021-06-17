Tickets Subscribe
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM
DTM News

DTM targeting Autumn date for postponed Norisring round

By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger

The DTM is planning to reschedule the postponed Norisring event in Autumn and has assured that there will be eight events on this year’s calendar.

DTM targeting Autumn date for postponed Norisring round

The fabled Norisring street race was originally slated in early July, its traditional slot on the DTM schedule, but was postponed indefinitely in April due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

This is not the first time there has been uncertainty over the running of the Norisring event, with the 2020 event cancelled a month before its scheduled date due to a lack of permission from the city of Nuremberg.

This year's DTM calendar has already been shortened by the cancellation of the planned season opener at Igora Drive in Russia, but the series insists that it won't cut short the schedule further, with finding a new date for Norisring its priority.

"We continue to work with the organisers, the Motorsport Club of Nurnberg, which is an important partner for us," said Frederic Elsner, Director Event & Operations at ITR.

"The event itself has such a long tradition in the DTM and is important for us, for the club, and also for the city of Nuremberg. 

"We are working on it. We cannot announce any date or confirm any date. But the aim is to do it in Autumn at some point.

"Overall, what I need to mention is that we will definitely do eight race weekends this year. The focus is still to get Norisring on the grid."

"But no announcement or confirmation of the date yet."

Holding a DTM event at Norisring in the middle of a pandemic is complicated as the city would only grant the permission if the races could take place in front of spectators. 

It is understood that the city would like to hold the event in September, with the last weekend of the month looking promising.

The city has to coordinate with FC Norisring, which will be playing several Bundesliga matches at the adjacent Max Morlock Stadium, the dates for which are not yet decided. An overlap with the home games of  the Nuremberg Ice Tigers ice hockey club however shouldn't pose a problem.

It won't be possible for the Norisring races to be held after the planned Hockenheim event on October 2-3, as the former Formula 1 venue has a contract to host the season finale.

Alternative venues

Should the DTM be forced to call off the Norisring street event for the second year in a row, the Lausitzring circuit owned by DTM's partner Dekra - is the most likely replacement.

The track located near Klettwitz in Germany also features a sprint configuration, which could be put to use a week before the main event on the full grand prix circuit on July 16-18.

Lausitzring hosted a similar double header last year, with Zolder and Nurburgring also running back-to-back events due to a lack of availability of venues during the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM
DTM targeting Autumn date for postponed Norisring round

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds

Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Sims: Puebla track "extreme by Formula E standards" Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Sims: Puebla track "extreme by Formula E standards"

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Prime
DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds Monza
DTM

Paffett explains decision to skip two DTM rounds

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
4h
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019

