DTM reveals rule tweaks to cut downforce "by a third"

The DTM has revealed rule changes ahead of the 2018 season aimed at a further reduction of downforce.

Despite its status as a touring car championship, DTM's reliance on aero means it has long stood apart from its fellow tin-top categories.

While its 2017 regulation tweaks already targeted “a reduction of the aerodynamics”, the series has faced further calls to trim downforce – with BMW regular Timo Glock saying it should take its cue from Australia's Supercars series.

The DTM has now confirmed that it will mandate a further simplification of aero for 2018, the final season in which the outgoing Mercedes outfit will go up against BMW and Audi.

The three manufacturers had agreed to changes to the technical rulebook as part of talks over abolishing the series' performance weights system, which was ultimately dropped before the final two rounds of 2017.

The tweaks, the visual effect of which is demonstrated in comparison shots released by BMW of the '17 and '18 specs of its M4 DTM challenger, include a reduction in both number and size of the front aero flicks and the removal of the side endplate, among other things.

By DTM's estimation, the regulation changes should lead to the downforce being reduced “by about a third”.

The championship has also announced an increase in the yearly engine allocation per car and a minimum weight of 1115kg – 10kg lower than the base weight used last year.

It has also clarified that the race leader will now be “strictly the one to dictate the speed” in the side-by-side 'Indy' restarts that were added to the regulations last year.

In addition, the series will introduce restrictions on pitboard communication in order to further curb “the tactical measures of the teams”.

Despite existing restrictions on pit-to-car communication, the 2017 season had featured a number of team order controversies throughout.

Going forward, the teams will only be allowed to use pitboards to request a stop and in cases of emergency.