DTM News

Audi squad Attempto Racing announces DTM entry

Attempto Racing has become the latest team to commit to the 2022 DTM season, announcing a one-car Audi R8 LMS GT3 entry for teen racer Marius Zug.

Audi squad Attempto Racing announces DTM entry
Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

A regular in the GT World Challenge Europe, Attempto will become the third Audi squad to contest the second season of DTM’s GT3 era, joining Abt Sportsline and Team Rosberg.

Attempto officially signed a contract with Zug on his 19th birthday on February 6, with the German driver stepping up to the DTM after two seasons in the Italian GT championship.

Unlike most other drivers who take the single-seater route after graduating from karting, Zug stepped into GT competition at the age of 16 and went on to finish runner up in both the ADAC GT4 championship and GT4 European Series’ Pro-Am class in 2019.

His two campaigns in the Italian GT championship with former DTM title winner Roberto Ravaglia’s BMW team yielded four podiums and a best finish of fifth in the championship.

“Racing in the highest touring car and sports car league has always been my goal," Zug said. "I am super happy that I was able to sign the contract with Attempto Racing and to do so on my birthday."

Attempto Racing team principal Arkin Aka described his outfit’s entry into the DTM as a “dream coming true.”

"We had already been looking at becoming involved in the premium brand that is DTM for a while,” he continued.

“Now, we will do everything to leave a good impression on this high-quality stage. With Marius, we think we are capable to score results in the midfield and towards the front and with a little bit of luck even more.

“With Marius Zug, we have a jewel in our team. I have been following him for some years already and I was pleased to notice how he was getting stronger and stronger and the way he developed in GT4. 

“I was overjoyed that he was now available and that I was able to offer him a drive. I am certain that he will surprise in GT3 as well.”

Zug is the fourth Audi driver to be confirmed for the 2022 season, with Abt having already named three-time champion Rene Rast, GT3 ace Kelvin van der Linde and ADAC GT Masters title winner Ricardo Feller for its three-car line-up. Team Rosberg is yet to announce the drivers for what is again expected to be a two-car assault at the DTM.

The eight-round 2022 season is due to get underway at the Algarve circuit on April 30-May 1. Hockenheim will host the final round of the year on October 8-9.

