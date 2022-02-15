Tickets Subscribe
DTM News

Mercedes unveils seven-car line-up for 2022 DTM season

Mercedes will be represented by seven cars in the DTM this season, but its driver line-up has received a major shake-up over the winter.

Mercedes unveils seven-car line-up for 2022 DTM season
Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

It is expected that Mercedes will again have the biggest presence of any manufacturer in the DTM this year. 

Despite the exit of GetSpeed after a single season, there will again be seven AMG GT3s in the field this year thanks to GruppeM’s decision to expand to a second car.

The most surprising change is the departure of Spanish driver Daniel Juncadella, who will leave the DTM just a year after his comeback.

Juncadella is instead expected to compete in the rival GT World Challenge Europe series, where he is likely to drive for the AKKA ASP team with which he contested selected rounds last season.

Juncadella’s exit has created a vacancy at the expanded GruppeM squad which will be filled by newcomer Mikael Grenier. 

The Canadian racer recently secured the Pro-Am title in the Intercontinental GT Challenge finale at Kyalami with SunEnergy1 and previously finished second in the GTD class with the same squad at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2021.

Maro Engel will return to the DTM for the first time since 2017, the season in which he secured his maiden win, to take the second seat at GruppeM.

As reported by Motorsport.com last month, reigning champion Maximilian Gotz will leave Haupt Racing Team (HRT) to join Winward, where he will be partnered by seven-time race winner Lucas Auer.

Gotz will carry #1 on his Mercedes-AMG GT3 this year, ditching the #4 number plate with which he clinched the 2021 title in controversial circumstances.

“I have achieved great success with the team that emerged from HTP Motorsport,” said Gotz. “Now returning to Winward Racing with starting number 1 is an emotional affair and a real privilege for me.

“Securing the DTM title was unbelievably difficult, but without any doubt, successfully defending it will be even more difficult. With Lucas Auer, I have an extremely strong teammate, we will be pushing each other.”

Maximilian Götz, Haupt Racing Team Mercedes AMG GT3

Maximilian Götz, Haupt Racing Team Mercedes AMG GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

HRT, in turn, will field an all-new line-up comprising Luca Stolz and Arjun Maini, with Gotz’s 2021 teammate Vincent Abril having left Mercedes’ stable altogether to join JP Motorsport McLaren in GT World Challenge.

Stolz impressed HRT during a wildcard appearance at the Nurburgring with Toksport last year, while Maini moves over from the GetSpeed squad that has stepped down from its involvement in the DTM in 2022.

Elsewhere, Maximilian Buhk will remain with Mucke Motorsport in what is expected to be the only car on the grid to be powered by Schaeffler-Paravan’s steer-by-wire system.

Buhk initially stood in for Mucke’s original signing Gary Paffett in 2021 but went on to complete the full season due to a combination of travel restrictions affecting the British driver and his existing role with Mercedes’ Formula E team.

“Mercedes-AMG has been a permanent feature in DTM almost without exception since the very beginning and we are delighted that they want to continue to write this story in 2022 as well,” said Benedikt Bohme, managing director of ITR. 

“Their achievements speak for themselves, but it is certain: in the new season, they will be the hunted both in the drivers’ and the manufacturers’ standings.”

Mercedes' driver line-up in 2022

HRT: Luca Stolz, Arjun Maini

GruppeM: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier

Winward: Lucas Auer, Maximilian Gotz

Mucke: Maximilian Buhk

Audi squad Attempto Racing announces DTM entry
Previous article

Audi squad Attempto Racing announces DTM entry
