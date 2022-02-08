Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season
DTM News

Mercedes team GetSpeed likely to exit DTM

Mercedes team GetSpeed appears set to exit the DTM despite having signalled plans to expand to two cars for the 2022 season last year.

Mercedes team GetSpeed likely to exit DTM
By:
Listen to this article

The Nurburgring-based outfit was one of six teams to campaign the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the first season of the DTM’s new era last year, fielding a solo entry for Arjun Maini.

However, last week GetSpeed announced a three-car entry into the rival International GT Open series, as well as a limited Nurburgring Endurance Series programme with two cars.

Adding a return to the DTM to those commitments would be highly impractical owing to the fact that no fewer than five of this year’s eight DTM events clash with GT Open weekends, including the season-opener at Portimao – which will take place at the same time GT Open is holding its curtain-raiser just a few hundred kilometres north at Estoril.

The change of heart comes despite the fact GetSpeed and Maini took part in a post-season test at Paul Ricard last year, and issued a press release stating that talks were ongoing about continuing with the Indian driver in 2022.

Esteban Gutierrez and Fabian Schiller were also in action for the team as it evaluated drivers for a potential second car.

As reported by Motorsport.com last month however, Maini is set to switch to the title-winning HRT team for the upcoming season alongside Luca Stolz, with reigning champion Maximilian Gotz poised to move over to Winward Racing.

 

Maini’s sponsors were instrumental in allowing GetSpeed on the grid last season, with factory backing from Mercedes only following later.

With Maini moving on, and no financial support from Mercedes, the chances of being able to find a driver able to bring the required budget – an estimated one million euros – to keep the team on the grid were always slim.

GetSpeed’s likely disappearance from the DTM does not imply a reduction in the number of Mercedes set to be on the grid in the German series this year.

HRT, Winward and GruppeM are all planning to field two cars each, while Mucke Motorsport is also poised to continue its entry with a single AMG GT3. A third entry for HRT could bring the Mercedes presence up to eight cars.

shares
comments
DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season
Previous article

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season
Load comments
More from
Sven Haidinger
DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season
DTM

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022
DTM

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022
DTM

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022

Arjun Maini More from
Arjun Maini
Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours

Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers Lausitzring
DTM

Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers

Maini makes DTM switch with Mercedes team GetSpeed
DTM

Maini makes DTM switch with Mercedes team GetSpeed

Latest news

Mercedes team GetSpeed likely to exit DTM
DTM DTM

Mercedes team GetSpeed likely to exit DTM

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season
DTM DTM

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season

DTM announces complete ban on team orders for 2022 season
DTM DTM

DTM announces complete ban on team orders for 2022 season

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022
DTM DTM

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.