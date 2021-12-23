Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Di Grassi: DTM doesn't need to go electric to stay relevant
DTM News

DTM finalises 2022 calendar as Assen deal ends

By:
, News Editor

The DTM has announced a finalised 2022 calendar with eight rounds after terminating its contract with Assen.

DTM finalises 2022 calendar as Assen deal ends

Back in October, the German series announced a nine-round schedule with a 'TBA' venue on June 3-5.

However, this date has been scrapped from the latest draft calendar announced on Thursday following the end of championship promoter ITR's agreement with Assen.

The move leaves the 2022 schedule with eight rounds - four in Germany and four at other European venues.

Portimao is still set to host the opening round of the season on April 29-May 1, with Imola, Spa-Francorhamps and the Red Bull Ring the remaining non-German venues.

Assen joined the DTM schedule in 2019, replacing Zandvoort as the DTM's Dutch venue.

Event promoter Lee van Dam commented: “Assen is an event that is not being organised by the race track, but rather by us as an external promoter. Because of the increased costs for the event as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have tried to renegotiate our contract, but we haven’t found a solution that was acceptable to both sides and therefore we jointly agreed on how to proceed.

"We would like to thank everyone involved and the fans for their support and for three great years of DTM at Assen and we wish ITR all the best for the 2022 season.”

ITR’s managing director Benedikt Bohme added: “In extensive conversations, we have tried again and again to put the profitability into a proportion that would be acceptable for both parties. Eventually, we came to the joint decision to terminate the contract early.

"Here, I would like to thank Lee van Dam for the negotiations and for three very good events in Assen.”

Revised 2022 DTM calendar:

Venue Date
Portugal Portimao 29 April - 1 May
Germany Lausitzring (banked Turn 1) 20-22 May
Italy Imola 17-19 June
Germany Norisring 1-3 July
Germany Nurburgring 26-28 August
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 9-11 September
Austria Red Bull Ring 23-25 September
Germany Hockenheim 7-9 October
shares
comments
Di Grassi: DTM doesn't need to go electric to stay relevant
Previous article

Di Grassi: DTM doesn't need to go electric to stay relevant
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing
IMSA

Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season
MotoGP

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Latest news

DTM finalises 2022 calendar as Assen deal ends
DTM DTM

DTM finalises 2022 calendar as Assen deal ends

Di Grassi: DTM doesn't need to go electric to stay relevant
DTM DTM

Di Grassi: DTM doesn't need to go electric to stay relevant

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime
DTM DTM

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Le Mans winner Bernhard to enter Porsche team in DTM
DTM DTM

Le Mans winner Bernhard to enter Porsche team in DTM

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.