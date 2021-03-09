FIA teams up with Russian Drift Series, 2021 FIA IDC to be held in Riga

After a recommendation by the FIA Drifting Commission, the appointment was approved at last December’s meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

In recent years, Russian Drift Series Grand Prix has established itself as one of the discipline’s premier competitions, hosting events across the country, from Sochi Autodrom to Moscow Raceway and Vladivostok’s Primring, and attracting international entries on a regular basis. The series also achieved higher spectator numbers than any other domestic motor sport competition in the country.

Dmitry Dobrovolskiy, Russian Drift Series LLC CEO, said: “It is our great honour to be trusted by the FIA with the promotion of the Intercontinental Drifting Cup. The RDS team is determined to bring together the world’s brightest drifting talent and to deliver an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. In recent times, we have seen an ever-growing interest in drifting across the US, Europe, Japan and Russia. One of our priorities over the next three years is to use the FIA IDC to spread the sport even further and to expand into new markets.”

Riga becomes first European destination for FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup

In its new role as the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup promoter, the first event under the stewardship of RDS will take place at the Biķernieki Sport Complex in the heart of Riga, Latvia from June 11 to 13, 2021.

Riga has become a summer pilgrimage for European drift fans over the years, with the annual Drift Masters round attracting capacity crowds and some of the biggest names in the sport. The venue itself is accustomed to hosting top-level FIA-sanctioned motor sport competitions, having been the home to the Latvian round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship from 2016 to 2020.

Akira Iida, FIA Drifting Commission President, said: “We are delighted to be able to launch this new phase in the story of the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup and are confident in RDS’s ability to be able to position the event as the premier worldwide drifting competition. Riga is an excellent destination to start this journey and the organising team has repeatedly demonstrated their ability to stage some of the best drifting events in the world.”

Drifting gained official recognition of the FIA in 2017, with the FIA Drifting Commission established the following year. Launched in 2017, the FIA IDC is the first-ever FIA-regulated drifting competition. The primary three editions were held in the spiritual home of the sport – Japan, initially at a non-permanent venue in the Odaiba district of Tokyo.

For 2019 the event moved to the renowned Tsukuba Circuit. The inaugural edition of the FIA IDC was won by local ace Masato Kawabata, with Georgy Chivchyan taking back-to-back victories in 2018 and ’19. After a one-year sabbatical in 2020, the return of the FIA IDC also marks the first time the competition will be held outside Japan. In 2019 Drifting featured on the bill of the inaugural edition of the FIA Motorsport Games.