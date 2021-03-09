Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut

The successor to the Australian GT Championship will welcome a trio of established Supercars stars at The Island, headlined by Jamie Whincup. The seven-time Supercars champ has been drafted into Triple Eight's line-up for the injured Shane van Gisbergen, and will share the team's Mercedes with Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

Triple Eight enduro driver Garth Tander will also be in action alongside Yasser Shahin in the The Bend-backed Audi, while Chaz Mostert will partner Tony Bates in another of Melbourne Performance Centre's R8s.

New Triple Eight part-owner and former Australian GT boss Tony Quinn is also among the field driving his Aston Martin, while Kelly Grove Racing part-owners Stephen and Brenton Grove will share their Porsche.

There will be eight different brands on the grid, with eight cars in the championship class, 11 in the trophy class, and a sole GT4 entry.

“Twenty cars for the return of top-line GT racing is a great result for the first event and I’m proud of the entrants who are getting back in their awesome cars and entertaining us all,” said category manager Collier.

“It actually looked like we were going to have even more than 20 cars, but a couple of teams withdrew late, so the good news there is that we know the interest is there for GT3 racing in Australia.

“With big events coming up soon at Mount Panorama and The Bend, I wouldn’t be surprised if we have over 25 cars entering sooner rather than later.

“And there’s a great calibre of drivers and cars there too. It’s almost too hard to predict who is going to win, so it’s going to make for some great viewing, whether you are at home watching the TV, or trackside at Phillip Island.”

# Entry Type Class Driver 1 Driver 2 Car 4 Champ Pro/Am Stephen Grove Brenton Grove Porsche 911 GT3 R 7 Champ Am Solo Tony Quinn Aston Martin Vantage AMR 24 Champ Pro/Am Tony Bates Chaz Mostert Audi R8 LMS Evo 51 Champ Am/Am Andrew Macpherson Ben Porter Lamborghini Huracan Evo 88 Champ Am/Am Peter Edwards Adrian Deitz Ferrari 488 GT3 91 Champ Am Solo Arthur Abrahams Audi R8 LMS Evo 777 Champ Pro/Am Yasser Shahin Garth Tander Audi R8 LMS Evo 888 Champ Pro/Am Prince Jefri Ibrahim Jamie Whincup Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 19 GT4 Am Mark Griffith Mercedes-AMG GT4 5 Trophy Am Greg Taylor Audi R8 LMS 23 Trophy Am Solo Matt Stoupas Audi R8 LMS 33 Trophy Am Solo Vince Muriti Audi R8 LMS 38 Trophy Am Michael Bailey Aston Martin V12 Vantage 47 Trophy Am Wayne Mack Ferrari 458 GT3 55 Trophy Am Brad Schumacher Audi R8 LMS Ultra 71 Trophy Am Dale Paterson Chevrolet Camaro GT3 77 Trophy Am/Am Vince Tesoriero Bill Papadimitriou Audi R8 LMS Ultra 96 Trophy Am Brett Hobson Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 99 Trophy Am Nick Kelly Audi R8 LMS Ultra 124 Trophy Am/Am Gary Higgon Paul Stokell Audi R8 LMS