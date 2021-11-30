Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Prodrive to field three 2022 Dakar Rally entries
Dakar News

MotoGP winner Petrucci says Dakar switch is “another world”

By:

Double MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci says his switch from road racing to rallying ahead of his Dakar debut in 2022 has been “completely another world”. 

MotoGP winner Petrucci says Dakar switch is “another world”

Petrucci will make a unique career switch in 2022 after bringing his MotoGP tenure to an end earlier this month at the Valencia finale having lost his Tech 3 KTM ride for next year.

The Italian will remain with KTM and Tech 3 in 2022 but will contend the famous Dakar Rally, which has been a dream of his for some time.

Petrucci completed some desert running in Dubai ahead of the final MotoGP rounds of 2021 and has continued his preparations following the conclusion of the season.

Speaking ahead of the Valencia finale, Petrucci says everything about his switch to rallying has been a huge adjustment – while noting he is yet to determine what the rest of his 2022 season will look like.

“The biggest thing to learn in the Dakar is everything because it’s completely another world,” Petrucci said.

“I think already in one week of training I did more than the distance that I did all this year with a MotoGP bike.

“So, I’m completely new and fortunately I have some quite good skills for riding.

“But then the navigation is really, really something you need to understand because here [in MotoGP] we talk about metres and millimetres on the bike.

“There you talk about kilometres, and you never know what’s going on.

“For this reason, I will do this Dakar, then we will sit down a bit with KTM and will decide what the plan is for the year after, if I enjoy to do these kinds of races or try to do something different.

“But at the moment I’m quite busy doing that because I need a lot of time to recover and especially, to understand how the race can be.”

Dakar organisers confirmed the details of the 2022 rally last weekend, which will be staged in Saudi Arabia and take place for two weeks from January 1 through to 14 January 14.

The 2022 Dakar will count towards the new FIA World Cross-Country Rally Championships, while the event will also form part of the equivalent FIM rally series. 

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Prodrive to field three 2022 Dakar Rally entries
Previous article

Prodrive to field three 2022 Dakar Rally entries
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
How Williams helped a MotoGP legend after his own life-changing accident
MotoGP

How Williams helped a MotoGP legend after his own life-changing accident

Ducati says Bagnaia keeps exceeding expectations
MotoGP

Ducati says Bagnaia keeps exceeding expectations

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Jerez November testing Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

Danilo Petrucci More from
Danilo Petrucci
KTM announces 2022 Dakar debut for MotoGP outcast Petrucci
Video Inside
Dakar

KTM announces 2022 Dakar debut for MotoGP outcast Petrucci

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies Misano September testing
MotoGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Guidotti to replace Leitner as KTM technical director
MotoGP

Guidotti to replace Leitner as KTM technical director

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Latest news

MotoGP winner Petrucci says Dakar switch is “another world”
Dakar Dakar

MotoGP winner Petrucci says Dakar switch is “another world”

Prodrive to field three 2022 Dakar Rally entries
Dakar Dakar

Prodrive to field three 2022 Dakar Rally entries

Dakar reveals details of 2022 Saudi Arabia route
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Dakar reveals details of 2022 Saudi Arabia route

Molly Taylor to make Dakar Rally debut in 2022
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Molly Taylor to make Dakar Rally debut in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.